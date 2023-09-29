Dream Chaser: The Next Generation Mini Shuttle

Dream Chaser, a revolutionary spacecraft dubbed the “mini shuttle,” is poised to bring back the capability of returning experiments and equipment from the International Space Station (ISS) through Earth’s atmosphere for a runway landing. Although it bears a resemblance to NASA’s Space Transportation System, it is actually based on a different design known as the HL-20, which was researched by NASA’s Vehicle Analysis Branch at the Langley Research Center in Virginia for over 15 years. The research was later transferred to Sierra Nevada Corporation, now Sierra Space, in 2006.

Sierra Space is providing NASASpaceflight with exclusive access to the build and design of the first-ever commercial spaceplane, currently named Dream Chaser Tenacity. The vehicle is covered with around two thousand individual tiles, significantly fewer than the approximately 24,000 tiles used on a single space shuttle vehicle. This difference can be attributed to Dream Chaser’s smaller size and the use of larger tiles measuring approximately 10 by 10 inches, compared to NASA’s 6 by 6 inch tiles.

Each tile on Dream Chaser is a unique design, varying in size, shape, thickness, and density. These tiles are made of a stronger material than those used on NASA’s orbiters, although they are still silica-based. Unlike the space shuttle, Dream Chaser does not have reinforced carbon carbon (RCC) tiles in areas that experience higher temperatures during reentry, such as the nose and leading edge of the wings. Standard tiles on Dream Chaser can withstand up to 2,600°F (1,420°C) for multiple reentry cycles.

The tiles on Dream Chaser serve multiple purposes. Aside from protecting the vehicle during reentry, they help maintain a steady temperature for experiments and future human missions. During orbital daylight, temperatures can reach as high as 250°F (120°C), but the tiles help normalize the temperature within the spacecraft.

Dream Chaser, with its foldable wings, offers a unique design factor that allows the vehicle to be smaller when docked to the ISS and to fit inside a five-meter payload fairing. It is set to launch aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket and is expected to provide a minimum of seven uncrewed cargo missions to the ISS.

With its ability to carry up to five metric tons of pressurized cargo and a half metric ton of unpressurized cargo, Dream Chaser, in conjunction with the Shooting Star cargo module, provides a versatile solution for cargo transportation to and from the ISS. The Shooting Star module, which is not reusable, allows for easy access to the Dream Chaser vehicle and provides a normal cabin environment for astronauts to work.

Dream Chaser will become the second cargo vehicle in operation today to offer “down mass” capability, allowing experiments and equipment to be returned to Earth. It will be able to bring back 1.75 metric tons of cargo and can land on conventional runways, with a planned landing site at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The reusability of the spacecraft’s thermal protection system will require some maintenance between flights.

Dream Chaser represents a new era in space transportation, combining the best aspects of NASA’s space shuttle program with innovative new designs. With its unique capabilities, it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in future space exploration endeavors.

