Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Apparati Elettroniċi Ġodda għall-Akbar Radju Teleskopju tad-Dinja huma Aktar Silenzjużi minn Mowbajl fuq il-Qamar

ByMampho Brescia

Settembru 12, 2023
Apparati Elettroniċi Ġodda għall-Akbar Radju Teleskopju tad-Dinja huma Aktar Silenzjużi minn Mowbajl fuq il-Qamar

The Square Kilometer Array (SKA) Low frequency telescope, currently under construction in Western Australia, is set to become the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope. However, its sensitivity also makes it vulnerable to interference from human-made sources of radio waves. To combat this issue, engineers at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research (ICRAR) have developed new electronic devices called SMART boxes.

The SMART boxes are designed to power the antennas of the SKA Low telescope without emitting significant electromagnetic radiation. Made from radio-quiet components and encased in special wrapping, these devices emit even less radiation than a mobile phone placed on the surface of the moon. This level of radio quietness is crucial in reducing interference and ensuring the telescope’s ability to detect faint radio signals from the far reaches of the universe.

The construction of the SKA telescope began in December 2022 after decades of preparations. The project includes two telescope sites, with Western Australia focusing on radio waves with the lowest frequencies and South Africa handling longer wavelengths. Once completed, the SKA telescope will revolutionize our understanding of the universe and enable the study of its evolution and mysterious phenomena in unprecedented detail.

To protect the sensitive antennas from interference, a radio-quiet zone surrounds the telescope, imposing strict controls on the use of mobile phones and radio transmitters. Additionally, the development of these low-radiation electronic devices by ICRAR will ensure the observatory site remains free from potential internal interference.

The SKA telescope represents a significant milestone in radio astronomy and will provide valuable insights into the cosmos. Its immense sensitivity and advanced technology will allow astronomers to observe radio waves escaping from obscured regions, unveiling hidden aspects of the universe and enhancing our scientific knowledge.

Sorsi:
– Space.com article: “New Electronic Devices for World’s Largest Radio Telescope are Quieter than a Mobile Phone on the Moon”
– Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO) website: https://www.skatelescope.org/

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

xjenza

L-Impatt tat-Tibdil fil-Klima fuq il-Ħajja tal-Baħar

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Qed jispiċċa ż-żmien biex tara l-kometa Nishimura

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
xjenza

Il-Missjoni OSIRIS-REx tan-NASA Qrib id-Dinja b'Kampjun Prezzjuż ta' Asteroid

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Tlift

teknoloġija

Apple Tħabbar Apple Watch Serje 9: X'hemm Ġdid?

Settembru 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Aġġornament tal-Headset Vision Pro ta' Apple: Fit-Tnedija għat-Tnedija tal-2024

Settembru 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
teknoloġija

Nintroduċu l-Apple Watch Series 9 il-ġdida

Settembru 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
Aħbarijiet

Apple Tiżvela iPhone 15 ġdid u Aktar f'Avveniment Annwali ta' Tnedija

Settembru 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti