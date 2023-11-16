Skoperta Ġdida titfa 'Dawl fuq Sema bil-Lejl Martian

For the first time, scientists have observed a soft green glow in the night sky of Mars visible to the human eye. The European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has captured this stunning phenomenon during its mission to study the Martian atmosphere. The glowing light is particularly bright in the polar regions and could potentially be used by future human explorers as a source of illumination, provided the sky is clear of clouds.

Unlike Earth, where nightglow is visible as layers of green, golden, and reddish light, the nightglow on other planets varies. On Venus, it appears as infrared light, while Jupiter exhibits ultraviolet nightglow that seems to be variable. Mars has previously shown infrared and ultraviolet nightglow, and even dayglow caused by solar radiation in the visible spectrum. However, until now, no nightglow spectrum in the visible domain had been observed on Mars.

The recent discovery was made by studying data from the Trace Gas Orbiter, which focused on the edge of the Martian atmosphere. Scientists identified visible nightglow between altitudes of 40 and 60 kilometers at the south pole during the Martian winter. This glow is the result of oxygen atoms from the sunny Martian day combining into dioxygen (O2), emitting a bright glow that can be seen from the Martian surface.

The significance of this finding lies in the fact that atmospheric glows provide valuable insights into atmospheric chemistry, circulation, and processes. Since Mars has a thin atmosphere, understanding its composition can help scientists unravel the mystery of why some planets are habitable while others are not. Moreover, studying the Martian atmosphere will greatly benefit future explorers by providing crucial information about the planet’s conditions.

The recent observations pave the way for future global studies of the Martian atmospheric circulation using simpler and more cost-effective instruments. With these advances, scientists are hopeful that further research will shed more light on Mars’ unique atmosphere, providing valuable knowledge for our ongoing exploration of the red planet.

Mistoqsijiet Frekwenti (FAQ)

Q: How was the green glow in Mars’ night sky discovered?

A: The European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter observed the soft green glow while orbiting Mars. This is the first time such a phenomenon has been detected and visible to the human eye.

Q: Why is the green glow particularly bright in the polar regions?

A: The polar regions of Mars experience a more pronounced green glow due to the concentration of oxygen atoms. These atoms combine during the Martian winter, creating dioxygen (O2) and emitting a bright glow.

Q: How does the nightglow on Mars differ from that on Earth?

A: On Earth, nightglow appears as layers of green, golden, and reddish light. However, on Mars, the nightglow is mostly infrared and ultraviolet, with this recent discovery being the first observation of visible nightglow on the red planet.

Q: X'inhuma l-implikazzjonijiet ta 'din l-iskoperta?

A: Observing the Martian nightglow provides valuable insights into atmospheric chemistry, circulation, and processes. Understanding the composition of Mars’ atmosphere helps scientists unravel the mysteries of habitability and provides crucial information for future exploration missions.

Q: Can the green glow be seen from the Martian surface?

A: Yes, under clear sky conditions, future human explorers on Mars could observe the green glow with the naked eye. This phenomenon could serve as a potential source of illumination for astronauts on the red planet.