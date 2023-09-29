Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Ix-Xjentisti Jużaw Keck Cosmic Web Imager biex jaraw il-Web Cosmic Mingħajr Illuminazzjoni

ByGabriel Botha

Settembru 29, 2023
Ix-Xjentisti Jużaw Keck Cosmic Web Imager biex jaraw il-Web Cosmic Mingħajr Illuminazzjoni

Astronomers have been able to observe the cosmic web, the large-scale structure that connects galaxies and galaxy clusters, without the need for illumination, thanks to the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI). This breakthrough was made possible by the instrument’s ability to measure the presence of neutral hydrogen, the main component of the cosmic web. Specifically, the KCWI looks for the soft glow of excited hydrogen through a specific wavelength called the Lyman Alpha line.

The KCWI, designed by Professor Christopher Martin of Caltech, is installed on the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaiʻi. By measuring the Lyman alpha emissions at different wavelengths, the team is not only able to determine the shape of the cosmic web in two dimensions but also calculate the distance of the emission sources.

Understanding the structures of the cosmic web is crucial for our understanding of the universe as a whole. The web provides gas to galaxies, influencing their evolution, and also helps scientists study the behavior of dark matter, a hypothetical substance that encompasses galaxies and constitutes most of the matter in the universe. The cosmic web is said to trace the location of dark matter, which can only be detected through its gravitational interactions.

By creating a 3D map of the cosmic web, astronomers gain valuable insights into the architecture of the universe and the mechanics of galaxy formation. The study detailing this achievement is published in Nature Astronomy.

Sorsi: Astronomija tan-Natura

Note: The source article contained an image and an embedded video, which have been removed in this rewritten version.

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Kompjuters imparzjali jiddeterminaw il-kawża tal-estinzjoni tad-dinosaur

Ottubru 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Id-Dibattitu Fuq it-Teorija tal-Informazzjoni Integrata: Huwa Psewdoxjenza?

Ottubru 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Id-Destin tal-Istazzjon Spazjali Internazzjonali: Għaliex in-NASA qed tippjana li Tiġġarraf u Jaħarqu

Ottubru 1, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Kompjuters imparzjali jiddeterminaw il-kawża tal-estinzjoni tad-dinosaur

Ottubru 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Id-Dibattitu Fuq it-Teorija tal-Informazzjoni Integrata: Huwa Psewdoxjenza?

Ottubru 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Id-Destin tal-Istazzjon Spazjali Internazzjonali: Għaliex in-NASA qed tippjana li Tiġġarraf u Jaħarqu

Ottubru 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Iċ-Ċrieki ta' Saturnu: Ħolqien Kożmika Riċenti?

Ottubru 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti