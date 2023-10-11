Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Star Ċentrali f'Nebula Planetarja Tixħet Dawl fuq il-Ħajja tagħha

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 11, 2023
Star Ċentrali f'Nebula Planetarja Tixħet Dawl fuq il-Ħajja tagħha

sommarju:
An international research team led by Professor Klaus Werner has studied a central star of a planetary nebula located in an open star cluster. They were able to determine the mass that the central star lost during its lifetime, shedding light on stellar evolution. The study is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Open star clusters are collections of stars that have formed simultaneously from a dense cloud of gas and dust. The stars in these clusters are the same age but differ in mass. The more massive a star is, the faster it consumes its nuclear fuel and evolves into a white dwarf. The researchers used star clusters as a laboratory to measure the reliability of theories of stellar evolution.

One of the uncertainties in the theory of stellar evolution is how much matter a star loses during its lifetime. The mass loss is substantial, with stars like our sun losing about half their mass by the time they become white dwarfs. The relationship between a star’s birth mass and its mass at the time of death as a white dwarf is known as the initial-final mass relation.

The research team studied the central star in the Messier 37 star cluster and determined its mass to be 0.85 solar masses, indicating that it had lost 70% of its matter during its lifetime. The star also had a special chemical composition, indicating an unusual event in its recent past.

This precise determination of the initial-final mass relation is fundamental in astrophysics as it determines the final stage of a star’s evolution, whether it becomes a white dwarf, a neutron star in a supernova explosion, or a black hole. Additionally, the ejected matter from stars contributes to the chemical evolution of galaxies and the entire universe.

Source: Universitaet Tübingen

By Mampho Brescia

Post relatat

xjenza

L-Eklissi Solari 'Ċirku tan-Nar' Tixgħel l-Ameriki

Ottubru 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

NASA Skopri Ilma u Karbonju fil-Kampjun Asteroid

Ottubru 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Eklissi Solari f'Kulturi Indiġeni: Onora t-Tradizzjoni u t-Tagħlim Kulturali

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tlift

xjenza

L-Eklissi Solari 'Ċirku tan-Nar' Tixgħel l-Ameriki

Ottubru 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

NASA Skopri Ilma u Karbonju fil-Kampjun Asteroid

Ottubru 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Eklissi Solari f'Kulturi Indiġeni: Onora t-Tradizzjoni u t-Tagħlim Kulturali

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-astronawta tan-NASA Frank Rubio jaġġusta għall-Ħajja Lura fid-Dinja wara Missjoni Spazjali ta' Sena

Ottubru 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kummenti