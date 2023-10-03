Ħajja tal-Belt

L-astrofotografi jaqbdu Stampi mill-isturdament tan-Nebula tal-Bużżieqa fi żminijiet differenti

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 3, 2023
Astrophotographer Steven Bellavia from Mattituck, New York, shared his captivating images of the Bubble Nebula taken in 2018 and 2023. In response to commonly asked questions about why he photographs the same object multiple times, he explains that advancements in equipment, technology, software, and skills can lead to significant improvements in capturing astrophotography.

In 2018, Bellavia was satisfied with his image of the Bubble Nebula, utilizing the best tools and techniques available at the time. However, over time, he acquired a more robust mount, a slightly larger telescope, and an upgraded camera. Additionally, he now possesses more filters with narrower bandwidths to enhance image quality. The guide software he uses has evolved to incorporate multiple stars, while the image capture software has automation features to improve efficiency and avoid mistakes. Bellavia’s equipment now also includes an electronic focuser that can be remotely controlled by the image capture software for precise focusing. Moreover, advancements in processing software have introduced techniques such as weighted integration, AI deconvolution, AI noise reduction, and AI star removal.

By comparing the images from 2018 and 2023, one can observe the remarkable differences. The 2023 image reveals greater detail in the intricate structure of the gas and dust surrounding the nebula.

Reflecting on the progress made in astrophotography, Bellavia expresses his astonishment at what is now achievable from his own backyard with affordable equipment. He acknowledges that we live in remarkable times for astronomy enthusiasts.

In conclusion, Steven Bellavia’s comparison of images of the Bubble Nebula captured in 2018 and 2023 highlights the continuous advancements in astrophotography. His story exemplifies how equipment, technology, software, and acquired skills can contribute to significant improvements in capturing stunning images of celestial objects.

Source: EarthSky Community Photos

