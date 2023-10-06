Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Archaeologists Discover Ancient Skull with Signs of Violent Trauma and Possible Brain Tumor

ByMampho Brescia

Ottubru 6, 2023
Archaeologists in Spain have made an intriguing find during a caving expedition – a Roman-era skull with evidence of violent trauma and a potential brain tumor. The skull, dating back to between A.D. 258 and 409, belonged to a man who likely died in his 30s or 40s. The exterior of the skull showed three lesions that were caused by violent attacks before his death. However, the researchers also discovered an internal lesion that could be a meningioma, a type of brain tumor.

Lead author Daniel Rodríguez-Iglesias, an archaeologist at the Spanish National Research Center for Human Evolution, highlighted the significance of the finding for understanding the health of past populations and their quality of life in the face of such conditions. Using micro-computed tomography (microCT), the researchers created a 3D model of the skull, which revealed that the surface lesions were likely a result of violent trauma rather than an accidental fall.

The internal lesion, which resembled a meningioma in its location, size, and shape, could potentially be the first known case of this type of brain tumor in an archaeological specimen from the Iberian Peninsula. However, there is some uncertainty surrounding this interpretation. Christian Meyer, head of OsteoARC in Germany, expressed skepticism about the internal lesion being a brain tumor, describing it as “quite ambiguous.” The authors themselves acknowledged the challenges of diagnosing tumors in paleopathology.

Further analysis and research will be necessary to determine the nature of the internal lesion definitively. The discovery was published in the journal Virtual Archaeology Review, shedding light on the health conditions and survival abilities of past populations.

Definizzjonijiet:
– Paleopathology: The study of ancient diseases and injuries in human remains.
– Meningioma: A type of tumor that forms in the meninges, the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Sorsi:
– Live Science: https://www.livescience.com/violently-attacked-man-with-brain-tumor-found.html
– Virtual Archaeology Review: https://revistas.upcomillas.es/index.php/virtualarchaeology/article/view/12015

