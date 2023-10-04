Intelliġenza Artifiċjali u Astronomija: Titjib ta' Esplorazzjoni u Skoperti

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the field of astronomy and space exploration, enabling scientists to analyze vast amounts of data, make new discoveries, and delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe. AI systems, particularly neural networks, are assisting astronomers in various areas, including data processing, image enhancement, classification of celestial objects, removal of atmospheric interference, understanding dark matter and dark energy, and handling massive data sets.

Data processing is a crucial step in astronomy, as raw astronomical images are often filled with errors, artifacts, and noise. AI algorithms can prune out irrelevant information and clean up images, making them presentable and suitable for scientific research. For example, a machine learning algorithm applied to an image of the supermassive black hole in the galaxy Messier 87 resulted in a clearer and more detailed representation of its structure.

Astronomers are also using neural networks to automatically classify galaxies, a process that is faster and less error-prone than manual classification. Furthermore, AI can assist in removing the optical interference caused by Earth’s atmosphere from images captured by ground-based telescopes.

Cosmologists are leveraging AI to unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, which constitute over 95% of the energy contents of the universe. By training neural networks on sophisticated simulations that vary the properties of these elusive substances, scientists can uncover how they affect the cosmos and its evolution over time. The goal is to allow AI to analyze real observations and provide insights into the nature of the universe.

As observatories generate massive amounts of data, AI becomes indispensable in handling and analyzing these vast datasets. The upcoming Vera C. Rubin Observatory, for example, will collect over 60 petabytes of raw data in the form of high-resolution sky images. Machine learning algorithms will be crucial in sifting through this data, identifying patterns, and flagging potentially interesting objects that deviate from established patterns.

The integration of AI into astronomy has the potential to lead to unexpected discoveries and uncover hidden secrets of the universe. With AI’s assistance, astronomers can explore the cosmos more efficiently and gain a deeper understanding of its complexities.

