Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

It-Teknika ta 'Aerocapture Tista' Tneħħi l-Isfruttament tas-Sistema Solari ta' Barra

ByGabriel Botha

Ottubru 16, 2023
It-Teknika ta 'Aerocapture Tista' Tneħħi l-Isfruttament tas-Sistema Solari ta' Barra

Space agencies have successfully used the aerocapture technique to slow down spacecraft as they enter the atmospheres of Venus and Mars. Now, a recent series of papers by Athul Pradeepkumar Girija, a former PhD student at Purdue University, explores the possibility of using this technique for outer solar system worlds such as Jupiter, Titan, Uranus, and Neptune.

Girija explains that aerocapture can be particularly useful for exploring the ice giants Uranus and Neptune, as it significantly reduces the amount of rocket fuel required for a mission. This is important because the ice giants are located far from Earth, requiring high velocities to reach them, which in turn demands more propellant. By using a planet’s atmosphere to slow down a spacecraft, the weight of the propellant needed can be greatly reduced.

Although the idea of using atmospheric drag to slow down a spacecraft may seem risky, multiple research papers back up its feasibility and benefits. Girija examined two approaches for aerobraking in the outer solar system: lift modulation and drag modulation. Lift modulation offers more control but requires more propellant, limiting the payload capacity of the spacecraft. Drag modulation relies on friction with air molecules to slow down the spacecraft and offers less control but can provide a quicker journey.

The primary goals outlined in the decadal survey have called for a Uranus orbiter mission in the coming years. While there are no guarantees, studying the use of the aerocapture technique for ice giants provides valuable insight for potential future missions and improves our understanding of space exploration.

Sources: arXiv.org, Acta Astronautica, Journal of Spaceflight and Rockets.

By Gabriel Botha

Post relatat

xjenza

Tfittxija Stellar Streams: Ir-Rwol tat-Teleskopju Spazjali Ruman Nancy Grace tan-NASA

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

L-Impatt devastanti tan-nirien fuq il-Pantanal fl-2020

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
xjenza

Spettroskopija ta' Emissjoni ta' Radjazzjoni ta' Cyclotron: Approċċ promettenti għall-Kejl tal-Massa tan-Newtrino elużiv

Ottubru 18, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

Tfittxija Stellar Streams: Ir-Rwol tat-Teleskopju Spazjali Ruman Nancy Grace tan-NASA

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

L-Impatt devastanti tan-nirien fuq il-Pantanal fl-2020

Ottubru 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Spettroskopija ta' Emissjoni ta' Radjazzjoni ta' Cyclotron: Approċċ promettenti għall-Kejl tal-Massa tan-Newtrino elużiv

Ottubru 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Fehim u Mitigazzjoni tal-Vallangi: Sforz Neċessarju

Ottubru 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti