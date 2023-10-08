Ħajja tal-Belt

Il-kxif ta' Teknoloġiji Ġodda u l-Qawwa tal-IA

xjenza

Il-Missjoni L1 ta' Aditya fi triqitha biex tilħaq il-Punt L1 fi 18-il Ġurnata: President tal-ISRO

ByRobert Andrew

Ottubru 8, 2023
Il-Missjoni L1 ta' Aditya fi triqitha biex tilħaq il-Punt L1 fi 18-il Ġurnata: President tal-ISRO

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has confirmed that the Aditya L1 Mission is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to reach the L1 Point in the next 18 days. This mission aims to study the sun’s corona and its dynamics.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Mission, ISRO is also planning to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) in December. The XPoSat is designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

During a briefing at the Hacking and Cyber Briefing Conference, Somnath highlighted the challenges faced by ISRO in securing India’s space infrastructure. He expressed concerns about the increasing threats posed by actors in the neighborhood who are attempting to penetrate India’s space systems.

ISRO has taken proactive measures to mitigate these threats. The agency has implemented a practice of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities at the design stage itself. This approach ensures that intranet and internet systems are physically separated, and threats are contained at the interface.

By adopting these security measures, ISRO aims to prevent any potential threats from infiltrating deeper into the space infrastructure. The agency remains committed to safeguarding the country’s space assets.

Sorsi:
– ISRO Chairman S Somanath, speaking at a media briefing in Kochi
– ISRO’s Aditya L1 Mission and X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat)

Definizzjonijiet:
– L1 Point: A point in space where the gravitational forces of two celestial bodies roughly balance each other.
– X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat): A satellite designed to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays.

By Robert Andrew

Post relatat

xjenza

New Research Suggests Humans Settled in the Americas 23,000 Years Ago

Ottubru 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
xjenza

Scientists Discover Massive Solar Storm 14,300 Years Ago

Ottubru 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
xjenza

Exploring the Asteroid Apophis: NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX Mission

Ottubru 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Tlift

xjenza

New Research Suggests Humans Settled in the Americas 23,000 Years Ago

Ottubru 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Scientists Discover Massive Solar Storm 14,300 Years Ago

Ottubru 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

Exploring the Asteroid Apophis: NASA’s OSIRIS-APEX Mission

Ottubru 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kummenti
xjenza

The Impact of Cosmic Events on the Birth of Agriculture

Ottubru 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kummenti