L-Esperiment tal-Fużjoni tal-Laser Jiġġenera Aktar Enerġija fit-Tieni Tentattiv

Scientists at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have successfully generated a burst of energy by bombarding a hydrogen pellet with 192 lasers. This process recreates the fusion reactions that power the sun. The experiment in July produced even more energy than the previous attempt in December, with nearly a factor of two gain compared to the incoming lasers.

The results of the experiment have raised hopes that fusion energy can be used to generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases or producing long-lived radioactive waste. The December experiment was groundbreaking, as it was the first time a fusion reaction in a laboratory setting generated more energy than it took to initiate the reaction.

In the recent July experiment, the scientists achieved an even better-than-expected result, with an output of 3.88 megajoules, compared to the predicted yield of three megajoules. This indicates that with some adjustments, laser fusion can become even more efficient. However, slight variations in the experiment could lead to less successful results, as seen in a previous attempt in June.

The scientists at Livermore now believe they have a better understanding of the factors that influence the results. Imperfections in the lasers and variations in the fuel capsules can affect the fusion reactions. Computer simulations suggest that the output energy can range from as low as 1.4 megajoules to as high as seven megajoules.

Moving forward, the NIF plans to upgrade and optimize the experiment to achieve higher fusion yields consistently. The energy of the facility’s lasers will be increased from 2.05 to 2.2 megajoules. It is expected that this upgrade will lead to further improvements in energy yield, as more energy can be effectively coupled to the hot spot.

This recent progress in laser fusion research shows promise for the future of clean and sustainable energy generation. With continued advancements and optimizations, fusion energy may become a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuel sources.

Sorsi:

– National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

– Laboratorju Nazzjonali Aċċeleratur SLAC