Iceberg Massiv Ħabta ma' Refuġju tal-Pingwini fl-Antartika, Jikkawża Ħsara Minima

A massive iceberg named D-30A recently collided with and spun around Clarence Island, a penguin refuge in Antarctica. The tabular berg, measuring 45 miles long and 12.5 miles wide, is the largest remaining piece of D-30. D-30 was formed in June 2021 when its parent berg, D-28, collided with land and broke apart. Since then, D-30A has been slowly drifting along the Antarctic coast.

In late 2022, D-30A suddenly changed course and collided with Clarence Island’s south coastline before spinning around to the east and heading out to sea a few days later. Clarence Island is an important breeding site for chinstrap penguins, with around 100,000 breeding pairs visiting each winter. Fortunately, the collision occurred before the penguins had returned to the colony, preventing any serious impact on the population.

Icebergs colliding with islands can disrupt wildlife, affecting their feeding patterns and altering the temperature and salinity of the surrounding waters. The scraping of ice across the seafloor can destroy ecosystems and disrupt the food web. However, Clarence Island’s seafloor topography, with its deep waters and sheer drop-off on the eastern side, likely prevented D-30A from getting stuck.

Although the iceberg didn’t linger around the island for long, it could have been detrimental to nesting penguins. If the access to the colony is blocked even for a few days, it can lead to a failed breeding year, as nesting penguins rely on their partners to hunt for food. However, the close encounter with D-30A may have had a positive impact as the iceberg likely released iron-rich meltwater, supporting increased algal growth in the area.

D-30A is now heading into the Drake Passage, known as “iceberg alley,” where large icebergs are caught in ocean currents that carry them into warmer waters. In November 2022, the world’s former largest iceberg, A-76A, was spotted in the same passage before eventually breaking apart further north in June of this year.

Overall, while the collision between D-30A and Clarence Island could have posed a significant threat to the penguin refuge, the timing and subsequent behavior of the iceberg minimized the damage. The wildlife on Clarence Island appears to have escaped any major harm.

Sorsi:

– NASA/EOSDIS Worldview

– NASA’s Earth Observatory

– Stony Brook University in New York

– University of Maryland and NASA’s Cryospheric Sciences Laboratory

– Getty Images