New Discoveries in Lung Cancer Treatment Could Revolutionize Personalized Care

A groundbreaking study conducted by Tulane University has revealed a previously unknown molecular pathway that could hold the key to halting the progression of lung cancer. This research, published in the prestigious journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has the potential to revolutionize lung cancer treatment by enabling the development of a new anti-cancer drug and more personalized therapies.

Lung cancer is a widespread and deadly disease, responsible for the majority of cancer-related deaths globally. Dr. Hua Lu, the Reynolds and Ryan Families Chair in Translational Cancer at the Tulane University School of Medicine and senior study author, explains that this pioneering study focuses on RBM10, a tumor suppressor protein that plays a crucial role in inhibiting lung cancer growth.

Through their investigation, the researchers discovered that RBM10 works in conjunction with two ribosomal proteins, RPL5 and RPL11, to suppress the function of c-Myc, a protein that drives the growth and proliferation of cancer cells. By destabilizing c-Myc, RBM10 effectively inhibits the spread of lung cancer.

These findings are groundbreaking because they represent the first documented evidence of a cancer-inhibiting relationship between these proteins. Dr. Lu explains that RBM10 directly targets c-Myc for degradation and reduces its cancer-causing effects through its association with RPL5 and RPL11.

Importantly, the study also shed light on a mutant form of RBM10 that is commonly found in lung cancer cells. This mutant form loses its ability to suppress c-Myc and fails to bind with RPL5 and RPL11, ultimately promoting tumor growth instead of inhibiting it.

Dr. Lu expressed hope that further research on the RBM10 mutant will lead to the creation of an anti-cancer drug specifically designed to target this form. By leveraging our understanding of this unique structure, scientists may be able to develop a molecule capable of converting the mutant form of RBM10, effectively suppressing c-Myc’s cancer-causing activity.

This research opens up new avenues for personalized lung cancer treatment and holds the promise of improved outcomes for patients in the future. Through unlocking the molecular secrets of lung cancer growth, scientists are getting one step closer to developing targeted therapies that could significantly impact the lives of millions affected by this devastating disease.

Reference: “RNA-binding motif protein 10 inactivates c-Myc by partnering with ribosomal proteins uL18 and uL5” by Hyemin Lee, Ji Hoon Jung, Hyun Min Ko, Heewon Park, Allyson M. Segall, Roger L. Sheffmaker, Jieqiong Wang, Wesley D. Frey, Nathan Pham, Yongbo Wang, Yiwei Zhang, James G. Jackson, Shelya X. Zeng, and Hua Lu, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, November 30, 2023, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2308292120.