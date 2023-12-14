Ix-Xjentisti Żviluppaw Teknika Versatili għall-Inkapsulazzjoni ta' Qtar Mikroskopiku

A team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has made a breakthrough in the field of droplet encapsulation. By using a novel technique that leverages capillary forces, the researchers have successfully developed a method to coat liquid droplets in a composite shell, allowing for precise control and wide-ranging applications.

The technique involves coating droplets with hydrophobic beads, effectively turning them into liquid marbles. These marbles are then placed on oil-infused surfaces, where capillary forces cause the oil to rise and form a liquid film around the droplets. The researchers also discovered that by adjusting the temperature, they could use wax instead of oil to create a solid shell.

The encapsulation process not only protects the droplets from contamination, but it also significantly reduces the evaporation rate, increasing the lifespan of the droplets. The shell thickness can be adjusted to accommodate droplets of different sizes, ranging from 14 nanoliters to 200 microliters.

Lead researcher Rutvik Lathia explains, “Our method of encapsulating droplets introduces a multitude of new opportunities in the realm of droplet-related applications. The tunable nature of the shells, both solid and liquid, allows for precise control over various parameters, making it versatile for applications in chemistry, biology, and materials science.”

The potential applications of this technique are vast. In microreactors, droplets can be used to create different reaction environments or mix different chemicals. In drug delivery systems, droplets can be used to deliver drugs to specific tissues or organs. In crystallization studies, droplets can be used to control the growth of crystals. And in cell culture platforms, droplets can provide a controlled environment for growing cells, improving cell viability and proliferation.

The researchers have already successfully used the coated droplets to grow single crystals and achieve improved success rates in 3D cell culture and yeast cell growth. They are now exploring the use of different materials to further enhance the tunability of the capsules.

This groundbreaking research offers exciting possibilities for the fields of chemistry, biology, and materials science, unlocking new ways to manipulate and utilize microscopic droplets.