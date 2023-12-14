A new study has revealed that earthworms may have a much larger impact on Earth’s weathering cycle than previously thought. While the short-term effects of earthworms on plant growth and soil nutrient storage are well understood, their long-term effects on mineral weathering have not been extensively studied.

Researchers from Stanford University conducted a study in Puerto Rico’s El Yunque National Forest to understand the contribution of earthworms to mineral weathering. They analyzed quartz-laden soils and used measurements of beryllium isotopes to determine the weathering rates at different soil depths.

The study found that in soil depths where earthworm burrowing occurred, quartz grain sizes had been reduced by nearly half over a period of 10,000 to 20,000 years. In contrast, soil depths without earthworm activity did not show a reduction in quartz grain sizes.

The researchers estimate that earthworms may be responsible for about 2% of the silicate weathering in El Yunque soils. This contribution is significant and highlights the role of biology in Earth’s weathering cycle.

Worms have gizzards in their digestive tract that contain mineral grains, which help them break down the soil and release nutrients. The researchers suggest that the grinding of quartz grains in the worms’ gizzards, along with the presence of microbes in their guts, could contribute to the rapid reduction in grain sizes.

Furthermore, the study revealed that earthworms are expanding their territories to higher altitudes and latitudes due to warmer temperatures. This global expansion could increase soil weathering rates in many areas.

The findings of this study have implications for climate solutions, as some weathering reactions consume carbon dioxide and help regulate global temperatures. If earthworms are indeed significant contributors to weathering, harnessing this effect could help boost carbon dioxide drawdown.

While the study suggests that earthworms are breaking down the quartz in El Yunque soils, further research is needed to confirm this. The researchers plan to search for unique markings on quartz grains to distinguish between true worm weathering and bioturbation.

Overall, this study demonstrates the important role that worms play in weathering Earth’s soils. Their contribution to the weathering cycle highlights the interconnectedness of biological and geological processes in shaping the planet’s surface.