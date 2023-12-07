50-Year-Old Mystery Solved: Fossils Misidentified as Plants Are Actually Baby Turtles

A case that has puzzled scientists for the past 50 years has finally been cracked. Two small round fossils, originally believed to be plants, have been reclassified as baby turtles. The fossils were collected by a Colombian priest named Padre Gustavo Huertas between the 1950s and 70s in the town of Villa de Leyva.

At the time of their discovery, Huertas misidentified the fossils as plants due to what appeared to be a leaf pattern on each specimen. However, a recent study conducted by researchers at the Field Museum in Chicago has revealed that the round objects are, in fact, baby turtles.

Fabiany Herrera, part of the research team, explained, “When you look at it in detail, the lines seen on the fossils don’t look like the veins of a plant—I was positive that it was most likely bone.” Upon further analysis, it was determined that the fossils date back to a period between 132 and 113 million years ago, placing them in the era of dinosaurs.

What’s even more fascinating is that the baby turtles were only just hatching when they met their demise. Paleontologist Edwin-Alberto Cadena, who was consulted about the fossils, remarked, “This definitely looks like a carapace—the bony upper shell of a turtle.” As more detailed photos were examined, it became clear that the turtles were extremely young. Cadena marveled, stating, “This is remarkable, because this is not only a turtle, but it’s also a hatchling specimen, it’s very, very small.”

In light of this groundbreaking discovery, the researchers have jokingly dubbed the fossils “Turtwig,” after a popular Pokémon character that is a fusion of a turtle and a plant. The reclassification of these fossils serves as a reminder of the continuous evolution and improvement in our understanding of the natural world.