The Game Boy Camera, even after more than 20 years, continues to surprise with its usefulness. In a recent experiment, Federico Viticci tested the Game Boy Camera as a webcam with his iPad Pro running iPadOS 17. To achieve this, he used an Analogue Pocket, a portable handheld gaming device, along with a capture card to transmit video.

The Analogue Pocket resembles a smaller, more modern version of Nintendo’s original Game Boy. It supports Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges, as well as adapters for cartridges from other consoles. By connecting the Game Boy Camera to the Analogue Pocket, and then using a capture card, Viticci was able to use the handheld’s video as a webcam for FaceTime calls on his iPad Pro.

The resulting video is low-res and heavily pixelated, with a monochromatic green color palette. However, it surprisingly works well with certain features of FaceTime, such as hand gesture animations that trigger actions like the appearance of balloons on-screen. While some FaceTime features, like Center Stage and Portrait, didn’t seem to have much effect with the Game Boy Camera, Viticci found the overall setup straightforward and worth the effort for fans of the Game Boy Camera.

Although an additional app is required to read UVC devices, the process is relatively simple and offers a fun way to tinker with different pieces of hardware. Viticci initially thought using the Game Boy Camera as a webcam would be a boring addition, but it turned out to be an enjoyable summer experiment.

For more details and images of Viticci’s Game Boy Camera project, visit MacStories.

Definisi:

Game Boy Camera: A digital camera accessory released for the Game Boy handheld gaming console in 1998. The camera allowed users to take low-resolution black and white photos and features some basic editing and mini-game functionalities.

Webcam: A camera connected to a computer or other device, used to capture video or still images. Webcams are commonly used for video calls, vlogging, streaming, and video conferencing.

Sources: MacStories