Keluarga Yang Menyertai WIC Menunjukkan Ketahanan Semasa Kekurangan Formula Bayi

A recent study conducted by Washington State University reveals that families who participated in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) demonstrated increased resilience during the infant formula shortage in the United States in 2022. While both WIC participants and non-participants reported being affected by the shortage at similar rates, WIC families were more likely to employ effective coping strategies.

The study, which examined the experiences and coping mechanisms of households during the shortage, found that WIC participants were significantly more inclined to change the brand or type of formula they used or seek alternative sources. This adaptability allowed them to mitigate the potential risks associated with potentially unsafe infant feeding practices.

In contrast, non-participating families were observed to be more likely to resort to using less healthy feeding practices, such as dairy milk or milk alternatives, diluting formula with water, or even attempting to create homemade formulas. These practices can have detrimental effects on the health and development of infants, making the importance of utilizing safer alternatives increasingly significant.

The data for the study was derived from the Household Pulse Survey, an online survey that collects information regarding household experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The analysis was based on responses from 1,542 individuals whose household income was at or below 185% of the federal poverty level and who had children under the age of 18 months. Of those respondents, approximately 60% reported participating in the WIC program.

The findings of this study highlight the effectiveness of programs like WIC in supporting families during challenging times. By providing free formula and essential nutritious foods, WIC plays a crucial role in ensuring that low-income families have access to the resources they need to maintain their infants’ health and well-being. As the United States continues to face supply chain disruptions and other crises, it is imperative that initiatives like WIC receive adequate support to continue assisting vulnerable populations.