Penyelidikan Baharu Mendedahkan Peranan Buih Bertekanan dalam Pencairan Glasier

A recent study conducted by researchers at Oregon State University has shed light on a potential explanation for the rapid retreat of tidewater glaciers. The study found that the bursting of tiny, pressurized bubbles in underwater glacier ice contributes to significantly faster melting rates compared to non-bubbly ice. This discovery highlights the need to adjust current climate models, which do not account for these bubbles.

Tidewater glaciers, found in Greenland, the Antarctic Peninsula, and other glacierized regions, are experiencing rapid retreat, leading to ice mass loss and contributing to sea-level rise. The research team, led by Meagan Wengrove, Assistant Professor of Coastal Engineering at OSU, investigated the presence of pressurized bubbles in glacier ice and the effect they have on melting.

Glacier ice is formed through the compaction of snow, with air pockets trapped between ice crystals. These bubbles can reach high pressures, sometimes up to 20 atmospheres. When the bubbly ice reaches the ocean interface, the bubbles burst and create audible pops. This phenomenon has not been previously studied in relation to the melting process of tidewater glaciers.

Lab-scale experiments conducted during the study suggested that these bursting bubbles play a significant role in the difference between observed and predicted melt rates of tidewater glaciers. The explosion of these bubbles and their buoyancy energize the ocean boundary layer during melting, leading to accelerated ice loss.

Current climate models do not account for the presence of bubbles in glacier ice, which can result in underestimations of ice melt rates. Improving the accuracy of these models is crucial for better predictions of glacier retreat and sea-level rise.

The implications of this research extend beyond understanding the mechanics of glacier melting. About 60% of sea-level rise is attributed to meltwater from glaciers and ice sheets, according to NASA. A more accurate characterization of ice melt will lead to improved predictions of water level increases, allowing communities to plan and adapt accordingly.

The study was funded by the Keck Foundation, the National Science Foundation, and the National Geographic Society. The research team included scientists from Oregon State University and Rutgers University.

