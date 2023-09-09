Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Siri iPhone 15 Apple Akan Membawa Sepuluh Perubahan Reka Bentuk

ByMampho Brescia

September 9, 2023
Siri iPhone 15 Apple Akan Membawa Sepuluh Perubahan Reka Bentuk

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are set to introduce several design changes that will differentiate them from previous models. However, these changes will involve the removal of certain familiar features that have been a part of the iPhone for many years.

The first set of changes are considered highly likely, based on leaks and rumors. The Lightning port, which has been a mainstay on iPhones since its debut in 2012, will be replaced by a universal USB-C port. Additionally, the infamous notch on the iPhone’s display will be replaced by Apple’s new Dynamic Island solution, which aims to offer a less intrusive design. The Mute/Ring switch, which debuted on the original iPhone in 2007, will be replaced by a button that allows for quicker actions. The primary 12MP camera will be upgraded to a 48MP sensor, enabling improved zoom capabilities. Lastly, the stainless steel frame featured in recent iPhone models will be exchanged for a lighter and more durable titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro.

There are also some changes that are considered less likely to occur. The gold color option, which has been present since the iPhone 5, may not be included in the iPhone 15 lineup. The traditional white rubber cable that has been included with iPhones since the original model might also be removed from the packaging.

While these changes may disappoint some users, Apple aims to replace these features with newer and better solutions. As always, Apple has managed to keep some surprises and secrets when it comes to their products, so there is still a level of uncertainty regarding these design changes. However, with Apple’s large user base, it’s expected that there will be mixed reactions to these alterations.

Sumber:

– Artikel sumber: [Sumber]

– Image by Tinh tế Photo from Pexels

Definisi:

– Lightning port: A proprietary charging and data transfer port developed by Apple.

– Notch: The cutout at the top of the iPhone’s display, housing various sensors and cameras.

– Mute/Ring switch: A physical switch on the side of the iPhone that allows users to quickly switch between silent and ring modes.

– MP (megapixel): A unit of measurement for the resolution of a digital image sensor.

– Stainless steel: A type of steel alloy known for its corrosion resistance and durability.

– USB-C: A universal connectivity standard for charging and data transfer.

– Titanium: A lightweight and strong metal known for its durability and premium feel.

By Mampho Brescia

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Kejayaan Pentafsiran Skrip Kushan Tidak Diketahui Menjelaskan Sejarah Asia Tengah

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Teknologi

Meneroka Genius Episod X-Files Darin Morgan

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Mengalih Keluar Aksesori MagSafe daripada Kedai Dalam Talian Selepas Acara Pelancaran iPhone 15

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen