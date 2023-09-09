Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are set to introduce several design changes that will differentiate them from previous models. However, these changes will involve the removal of certain familiar features that have been a part of the iPhone for many years.

The first set of changes are considered highly likely, based on leaks and rumors. The Lightning port, which has been a mainstay on iPhones since its debut in 2012, will be replaced by a universal USB-C port. Additionally, the infamous notch on the iPhone’s display will be replaced by Apple’s new Dynamic Island solution, which aims to offer a less intrusive design. The Mute/Ring switch, which debuted on the original iPhone in 2007, will be replaced by a button that allows for quicker actions. The primary 12MP camera will be upgraded to a 48MP sensor, enabling improved zoom capabilities. Lastly, the stainless steel frame featured in recent iPhone models will be exchanged for a lighter and more durable titanium frame on the iPhone 15 Pro.

There are also some changes that are considered less likely to occur. The gold color option, which has been present since the iPhone 5, may not be included in the iPhone 15 lineup. The traditional white rubber cable that has been included with iPhones since the original model might also be removed from the packaging.

While these changes may disappoint some users, Apple aims to replace these features with newer and better solutions. As always, Apple has managed to keep some surprises and secrets when it comes to their products, so there is still a level of uncertainty regarding these design changes. However, with Apple’s large user base, it’s expected that there will be mixed reactions to these alterations.

