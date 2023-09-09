Tujuh Objek Mengejutkan Yang Boleh Menjejaskan Sambungan Wi-Fi Anda

Virgin Media O2 has identified several objects that can potentially disrupt your Wi-Fi connection and slow down its speed. It’s important to keep these items at least two meters away from your Wi-Fi hub to prevent any possible interference. Among these objects are air conditioning units, fans, baby monitors, radios, speakers, mirrors, and even tinfoil.

Air conditioning units and fans, which many people use during hot weather, can interfere with Wi-Fi signals if placed too close to the router. Similarly, baby monitors and electronic devices like radios and speakers can also cause disruptions. Mirrors are another surprising object on the list, as the Wi-Fi signals can bounce off them and affect connectivity.

Tinfoil, an unexpected addition to the list, can also interfere with Wi-Fi signals. It’s important to note that even objects like paddling pools, which contain water, can distort Wi-Fi signals. However, it’s unlikely that a paddling pool would be located near your router.

To improve your Wi-Fi connection, Gareth Lister, Virgin Media O2’s Director of Connectivity, offers three key tips. Firstly, avoid hiding your Wi-Fi hub and place it high and upright in a location with ample space around it. Secondly, keep the hub indoors in a cool spot, away from direct sunlight, similar to how you would treat your mobile phone or laptop. Lastly, avoid placing the hub on top of metal furniture, as it can become hot and interfere with the hub’s connectivity.

By following these tips and keeping these potential Wi-Fi disruptors away from your hub, you can enjoy a smooth and uninterrupted internet connection in your home.

Sumber:

– Virgin Media O2