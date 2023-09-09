Kehidupan bandar

Venba: Meneroka Imigresen dan Identiti Melalui Masakan

ByMampho Brescia

September 9, 2023
In the game Venba, developed by Visai Games, players are immersed in the original migrants’ perspective, following the story of Venba and Paavalan as they navigate their new life in Canada. The game cleverly uses cooking as a way to explore the trials and tribulations faced by immigrant families.

The game begins with Venba preparing idlis, a traditional Tamil dish, for her husband before he heads off to work. She uses her mother’s worn cookbook, which holds sentimental value for the couple. However, some of the instructions in the cookbook are illegible, requiring players to mechanically repeat basic instructions while figuring out the rest. This mirrors the couple’s experience of navigating parenthood without a complete manual.

Throughout the game, there is a tension between wanting to fit in and holding onto cultural markers. Venba’s son, Kavin, feels embarrassed by his lunches, which emit strong aromas and are different from his classmates’ meals. This tension is highlighted through the gameplay, with dishes that require craftsmanship and unique cooking tricks, immersing players in the experience of preparing Tamil cuisine.

However, the game falls short in fully immersing players in the family’s world. The narrative jumps through time too quickly, missing out on important moments of connection and character development. The immigrant story tropes feel like a highlight reel rather than a cohesive and organic tale. Similarly, the gameplay appetizer only scratches the surface of the rich tapestry of Tamil cuisine, leaving players wanting more.

Despite these shortcomings, Venba offers an inviting and visually appealing gameplay experience. The warm colors and vibrant soundtrack create a welcoming atmosphere, but there is a tonal mismatch when Venba, the established premier chef, continually messes up in cooking scenarios. This creates a dissonance between the established character and the gameplay mechanics.

In conclusion, Venba is an interesting exploration of immigration and identity through the lens of cooking. While the game has its flaws, it offers a unique perspective on the challenges faced by immigrant families and the importance of cultural heritage. Its blend of storytelling and gameplay mechanics provides a thought-provoking experience for players.

