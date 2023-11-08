Looking for a budget-friendly gaming monitor that doesn’t compromise on performance? Titan Army, the Chinese monitor manufacturer, has taken the gaming world by storm with its highly competitive monitors priced under $300. Previously only available through outlets like AliExpress, Titan Army has officially made its way to the U.S. market, offering their products on Amazon, which significantly enhances availability for American gamers.

While there are reports of three exceptional monitors from Titan Army, we have discovered two of these displays on Amazon that truly stand out. Let’s dive into the details of these remarkable gaming monitors:

The Titan Army N32SQ Plus features a 32-inch VA panel with a 1440p resolution and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. Designed with gamers in mind, it boasts a 95 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and supports FreeSync Premium (also G-Sync Compatible). Priced at a competitive $299, this monitor even offers a coupon that further reduces its cost.

For those seeking a larger panel, the Titan Army P27A2R might be the perfect choice. It comes with a 27-inch IPS panel, also offering a 1440p resolution and a higher refresh rate of 180 Hz. Equipped with 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage, explicit FreeSync, and G-Sync compatibility, this monitor delivers exceptional performance. Like its counterpart, it carries a $299 price tag, with an additional coupon available for a limited time.

Both of these monitors have gained popularity within the gaming community and are selling rapidly. To ensure you secure one of these impressive displays, we recommend taking advantage of the current $40 coupon and making your purchase promptly.

FAQ:

Q: Are Titan Army monitors reliable?

A: Titan Army’s monitors have received positive feedback from gamers, indicating their reliability and matching advertised performance. However, if you prefer a more established brand such as LG or Samsung, they often provide better warranty support and quality assurance.

Q: Are there alternative options to Titan Army monitors?

A: If you desire alternatives from renowned brands, LG and Samsung offer competitive options that rival Titan Army’s offerings. For instance, the Samsung Odyssey G32A, priced at $219, has been on the market for approximately a year. The LG 32GN63T-B, priced at $278, offers similar specifications such as a 32-inch size, 1440p resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, HDR10, and G-Sync Compatible certification. Smaller 27-inch displays are also available.

Source: TechPowerUp