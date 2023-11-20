OpenAI Menghadapi Masa Depan Yang Tidak Pasti apabila Pekerja Pertimbangkan Berlepas untuk Microsoft

The future of OpenAI, one of the leading artificial intelligence start-ups, hangs in the balance as over 90% of its staff members express their intention to join Microsoft if the ousted CEO, Sam Altman, is not reinstated. OpenAI’s board took the surprising decision to remove Altman, citing a lack of trust. However, in a twist of events, one board member who participated in the decision later signed a letter demanding Altman’s return.

This sudden upheaval has sent shockwaves through the tech industry and raised concerns about OpenAI’s stability. The company, which played a pivotal role in fueling innovation and the establishment of numerous start-ups, now faces an uncertain future. Many businesses that heavily rely on OpenAI’s technology are worried about the repercussions for their operations.

Gaurav Oberoi, the founder of Lexion, a start-up that utilizes OpenAI’s services in contract streamlining, called the situation “the debacle of the decade.” He emphasized the significant loss of value and reputational damage this situation could cause.

While OpenAI declined to comment on the matter, several key employees have already departed for Microsoft’s new AI subsidiary, including Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president, and three researchers. This migration of talent could hamper OpenAI’s ability to develop the next generation of AI technologies, particularly advanced language models more powerful than the widely-used ChatGPT.

Consequently, companies like Lexion are considering alternative partnerships with OpenAI competitors, such as Anthropic, to ensure contingency plans are in place and to reduce dependence on OpenAI’s products.

The ramifications of this internal strife go beyond OpenAI. It prompts discussions in the tech community about the risks involved in building critical features and platforms on third-party AI models. Companies may face uncertainty and potential disruptions if sudden decisions like Altman’s ousting continue to unfold.

Soalan Lazim

