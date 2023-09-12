Ekspedisi helikopter mengesahkan air suam mencairkan Glasier Totten dari bawah

A recent helicopter expedition in East Antarctica has provided valuable insights into the melting of the Totten Glacier from below. By utilizing helicopters to drop probes into cracks in the ice, scientists were able to measure temperature and salinity in previously inaccessible areas. This method is advantageous compared to traditional ship-based measurements, as it is insensitive to sea ice conditions, faster, more maneuverable, and cheaper to operate.

The research, conducted in 2019 but only published recently, aims to better understand the pathways and mechanisms of warm water inflow into the Totten Glacier. This glacier is the largest ice shelf in East Antarctica and is thinning at a rapid rate compared to other parts of the region. The scientists found that the glacier is melting from its base, and the goal is to determine how this warm water flows into the bottom of the ice shelf.

Over six days, the helicopter crew dropped numerous probes into cracks ranging from 15 meters to over half a kilometer in the ice. These probes measured the temperature and salinity of the water down to a depth of 1,000 meters, transmitting the data back to the helicopter. The data confirmed the long-held theory that warm water, with temperatures between 0.5 and 1 degrees Celsius, had entered a large and previously unsampled depth under the continental shelf region.

This research is particularly timely as Antarctic sea ice is rapidly declining, and understanding the impacts of climate change on the region is crucial. The Totten Glacier is a major contributor to potential sea-level rise, with the potential to raise sea levels by at least 3.5 meters if it completely melts. The findings of this study shed light on the vulnerability of East Antarctica to melting caused by warm ocean waters reaching the ice shelves from below.

The use of helicopters in this research marks a significant advancement in studying previously unreachable locations and collecting important data. While airborne oceanography is already common in Greenland, it is expected to become more prevalent in the southern antipodes. Helicopter expeditions offer numerous benefits, including the ability to access difficult-to-reach places without damaging sea ice, quicker and cheaper operations compared to icebreakers, and enhanced maneuverability.

The findings of this expedition and ongoing research provide valuable information to monitor and understand the melting of the Totten Glacier and its potential impact on sea-level rise. By uncovering the “bigger picture” of warm water inflow and its effects on the ice shelf, scientists can contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the impacts of Antarctic ice-melt.

Definisi:

– Totten Glacier: The largest glacier ice shelf in East Antarctica that is experiencing rapid thinning, potentially contributing to sea-level rise.

– Warm water: Water with temperatures higher than the surrounding environment, often associated with the melting of ice.

– Salinity: The saltiness of seawater, measured in units of parts per thousand (ppt).

– Continental shelf: A gently sloping extension of a continent beneath the ocean, typically ending at the shelf break.

– Airborne oceanography: The use of aircraft, such as helicopters, to study aspects of the ocean and its processes.

Sumber:

– [Source article – Australian Broadcasting Corporation](https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2022-11-04/helicopter-expedition-totten-glacier-east-antarctica/101010798)

– Image sources: Australian Antarctic Division