Tourists from around the world may have been vacationing on the remnants of a ‘lost continent’ called Greater Adria, which separated from North Africa approximately 250 million years ago. Over time, it gradually sank beneath parts of Southern Europe, including the Alps, the Apennines, the Balkans, and Greece. Professor Douwe van Hinsbergen from Utrecht University explained that unknowingly, many tourists spend their holidays each year on the lost continent of Greater Adria, which stretches from Turin through the Adriatic Sea to the southernmost part of Italy.

This is not the first time that a ‘lost’ continent has been discovered. Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui, was uncovered after being ‘lost’ for 375 years. Zealandia, which spans 1.89 million square miles, was once part of the supercontinent Gondwana over 500 million years ago. Dutch sailor Abel Tasman first reported the existence of Zealandia in 1642, as he sought to find the “Great Southern Continent.” However, it was not until 2017 that geologists confirmed the continent’s presence.

Zealandia gradually separated from Gondwana, although the reasons for this separation are still being studied by scientists. Most of Zealandia is submerged underwater. Geologists at the Zealand Crown Research Institute GNS Science have used Zealandia as an example of how something can remain hidden for a long time despite being “very obvious.”

These discoveries highlight the dynamic nature of Earth’s geology, with continents constantly shifting and evolving over millions of years. It also demonstrates that there is still much to learn about the history and geography of our planet.

