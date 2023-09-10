Kajian Baharu Mendedahkan Kehilangan Dataran Banjir Global yang Membimbangkan

A recent study conducted by a hydrologist from the University of Texas at Arlington has provided the first global assessment of human-induced alterations to natural floodplains. The findings highlight a significant loss of floodplains over a period of 27 years, emphasizing the need for urgent action to restore and conserve these crucial ecosystems.

The research, published in the journal Scientific Data, utilized satellite data and geospatial analytics to assess the human impact on floodplains around the world. Floodplains play a vital role in supporting wildlife, maintaining water purity, and minimizing flood risks for communities. Consequently, understanding and mitigating the effects of human activity on these ecosystems is crucial.

Lead author of the study, Adnan Rajib, along with his team, examined 520 major river basins globally, uncovering previously unknown spatial patterns and trends in human floodplain alterations. The analysis revealed that between 1992 and 2019, the world lost a staggering 600,000 square kilometers of floodplains due to infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and agriculture.

The study also highlighted the threat to wetland habitats, with one-third of the global loss of floodplain wetlands occurring in North America. Rajib emphasized that the magnitude of the risk to floodplains is much larger than previously understood and called for informed development strategies to address this issue.

The team’s analysis of satellite images from the past 27 years provided valuable insights into the impact of human development on floodplains at a neighborhood level. While some changes, such as tree planting and park construction, were positive, the researchers also observed concerning outcomes such as the increasing development of parking lots and buildings without adequate stormwater runoff allowances.

This study serves as a vital tool for planners and policymakers in reducing flood risks and guiding future development decisions. By understanding the extent of human alterations to floodplains, informed strategies can be implemented to mitigate risks and protect these essential ecosystems.

