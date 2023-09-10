Qept: Apl Mencatat Nota yang Mudah dan Cekap untuk Pemesejan

Qept is a note-taking app created by Dutch developer Willem de Beijer that combines the convenience of messaging apps with the functionality of note-taking tools. With Qept, users can easily pen down ideas and notes in a text chain format that is both clean and efficient. This app aims to simplify the note-taking process and compensate for the lack of note-taking features in messaging apps like WhatsApp.

To get started with Qept, users simply need to sign in using their Apple ID or Google account. Once logged in, they can start jotting down their thoughts in the text box provided and hit send. The app provides an easy-to-use interface with basic editing options to help organize and structure notes. Users can even create to-do lists with actionable checkboxes to keep track of tasks.

One unique feature of Qept is its ability to organize notes using custom topics. Users can create and name their own topics, which appear at the top of the screen and can be easily accessed by scrolling left or right. To move messages to a specific topic, users can follow a simple process of selecting the “Move” option from the menu.

Qept is designed to be a minimal and distraction-free note-taking app, providing basic editing capabilities without overwhelming users with a multitude of features. The app is available for free to download and use from the App Store. However, users can choose to subscribe for a monthly fee of $7.99 to unlock additional features and the ability to create more than three topics.

In the future, the developer plans to introduce more features to enhance the functionality of Qept. If you are someone who prefers a straightforward and uncomplicated note-taking experience, Qept may be the app for you. Try it out and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Definisi:

– Note-taking capabilities: the ability to write and organize notes within an app or software.

– Text chain: a series of messages or text-based content in a sequential order.

– User interface (UI): the visual elements and controls that users interact with in an app or software.

– To-do list: a list of tasks or activities that need to be completed.

– Topics: customized categories or folders in which notes can be organized.

