Battle Abbey, located in the town of Battle near Hastings, is a partially ruined abbey that holds historical significance. Established in 1094, the monastery was virtually destroyed during the dissolution of the monasteries in 1538 under King Henry VIII. However, the site has been preserved and is now managed by English Heritage.

As a Grade I listed abbey, Battle Abbey attracts visitors with its stunning architecture and ruins. It has been ranked as one of the top ten aesthetically pleasing abbeys in the UK. Instagram enthusiasts have taken notice, with over 12,000 posts tagging Battle Abbey. The serene gardens and solemn ruins provide a unique backdrop for capturing picturesque moments.

Research commissioned by CasinoRocket.com, an Australian online comparison site, revealed the popularity of other abbeys on Instagram. Westminster Abbey takes the top spot with 356,015 tags, followed by Whitby Abbey with 115,241 tags and Bath Abbey with 97,306 tags. Battle Abbey claims the ninth position with 12,579 tags.

Visitors to Battle Abbey can explore the abbey buildings and ruins through guided tours organized by English Heritage. The site also features a visitor center offering film exhibits, audio tours, a monks’ gatehouse, and various recovered artifacts. Families and groups can enjoy a day out at the abbey, with amenities such as a designated children’s discovery room, a café, and an outdoor playground.

Battle Abbey holds national importance as a scheduled monument, ensuring its protection for future generations. It serves as a historical and cultural destination, providing a glimpse into the past and allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the rich history of the Battle of Hastings.

Sumber:

– CasinoRocket.com

– English Heritage