Sam’s Club has you covered for all your holiday baking needs with their amazing December Instant Savings. Not only can you find discounts on baking essentials like cookies, brownies, and cupcakes, but there are also plenty of other food items available for under $10. If you’re on a tight budget, Sam’s Club is the place to go for incredible deals.

Start your mornings off right with a bowl of Frosted Mini Wheats. This ready-to-eat cereal is packed with whole grain goodness and comes in a 55-ounce box with two bags. Add your favorite milk and enjoy a nutritious and delicious breakfast.

For coffee lovers, Sam’s Club offers Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee. This 43.5-ounce canister contains medium roast coffee with a rich, smooth flavor. It’s compatible with various coffee makers, so you can brew a fresh cup whenever you need a pick-me-up.

If you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss out on the Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. This deal applies only to the popular Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon flavor. The box contains 48 toaster pastries that are perfect for quick breakfasts or on-the-go snacks.

Cooking spray is a must-have for any kitchen, and Sam’s Club has you covered with Pam Original Cooking Spray. This package includes two 12-ounce cans of the nonstick, fat-free cooking oil spray. It’s perfect for frying eggs, adding ingredients to casseroles, and more.

Get creative in the kitchen with Chex Rice, Wheat, and Corn Cereal. This pack includes three varieties of Chex cereals, giving you the option to choose your favorite. Use them for breakfast or create a delicious Original Chex Party Mix.

For those who are gluten-free, Sam’s Club offers Crunchmaster 5-Seed Multi-Grain Crackers. These certified gluten-free crackers are made with a blend of olive oil, sesame, amaranth, flax, chia, and quinoa. They come in stay-fresh bags and are perfect for holiday cheese boards.

Indulge in the irresistible Nutella Hazelnut Spread. This package includes two 26.5-ounce jars of creamy hazelnut spread with cocoa. The possibilities are endless with Nutella, from pastry Christmas trees to fudge cookies and cheesecakes.

If you’re planning a gathering or simply love snacking, Kellogg’s Club Crackers Snack Stacks are a great choice. This package contains 24 packs of original, flaky butter crackers. They’re perfect for serving with charcuterie boards, soups, and dips.

Save time during the busy holiday season with Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tub. This tub of dough makes 76 chocolate chip cookies, allowing you to focus on making other cookies from scratch.

For easy and delicious sugar cookies, Betty Crocker Sugar Cookie Mix is a must-have. Simply add flour, melted butter, and an egg to the mix and you’ll have perfect cookies in no time. The mix comes with five pouches.

Indulge in rich and decadent brownies with Betty Crocker Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix. This mix includes chocolate chips, chocolate chunks, and dark Dutch cocoa, giving you a truly indulgent treat.

If you’re a fan of slow cooker cocktails sausages, Hillshire Farm Lit’l Smokies Smoked Sausages are a must-buy. This package includes 48 ounces of miniature smoked sausages, perfect for holiday gatherings.

Bisquick Original Pancake and Baking Mix is a versatile pantry staple. This 96-ounce package can be used to make pancakes, pie crusts, sausage balls, and more. Get creative in the kitchen with Bisquick.

Lastly, don’t forget Lipton Onion Recipe Soup and Dip Mix. With this mix, you can create delicious party dips, season burgers, and add flavor to slow cooker dishes like pot roast and chicken.

Head to Sam’s Club today to take advantage of these incredible savings and stock up on all your holiday baking essentials. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals!