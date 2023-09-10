Ulasan TV TCL C645 QLED 4K: Pilihan Mesra Belanjawan dengan Ciri-ciri Menarik

The TCL C645 QLED 4K TV is making waves with its affordable price tag and impressive features. Priced at £389 in the UK, $429 in the US, and AU$679 in Australia, this TV offers a competitive alternative to the bigger TV brands. With sizes ranging from 50 to 75 inches, the TCL C645 aims to provide quality entertainment without breaking the bank.

In terms of specifications, the TCL C645 is a 4K QLED TV that supports popular high dynamic range (HDR) standards like HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. It features the ‘AiPQ 3.0’ processing engine for optimal picture quality and incorporates MEMC (motion estimate, motion compensation) technology for smooth motion control.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi for wireless connection, while physical connections consist of three HDMI ports, a USB-A 3.0 slot, an Ethernet socket, and more. The TV also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port that supports eARC functionality and certain current-gen console features like ALLM and AMD FreeSync.

As for audio, the TCL C645 supports various audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD, and features a two-channel audio system powered by 20 watts of total power.

When it comes to performance, the TCL C645 delivers impressive picture quality. It handles HDR content well, producing sharp details and vibrant colors. The QLED technology provides naturalistic and convincing color reproduction. However, the TV’s peak brightness of 450 nits may not be as bright as some other models on the market. Contrasts are not particularly striking, and the screen’s reflectivity can impact the viewing experience.

In terms of gaming, the TCL C645 performs well with stable motion, good color fidelity, and high detail levels. However, the lack of brightness and the tendency to crush black tones may be disappointing for gamers who enjoy visually intense games.

Streaming content in 4K maintains good image quality, but lower resolution content may exhibit some noise and loss of detail. The TV’s sound quality is average, with a narrow soundstage and a noticeable edginess at higher volume levels.

Overall, the TCL C645 QLED 4K TV offers a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to compromise on features and performance.

Sumber:

– T3.com