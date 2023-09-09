Choosing a good mattress is essential for ensuring high-quality sleep. However, with the vast array of options available, it can be difficult to know where to start. Here are some helpful recommendations.

The first indispensable piece of advice is to try out the mattress before making a purchase. “There is no such thing as a universal mattress. A mattress can be well-constructed, properly configured, and offer excellent support, but it may not necessarily be suitable for you,” explains Elisabeth Chesnais, a journalist for Que Choisir. Therefore, don’t hesitate to move around on the bed in the store. “It may seem silly, but turn over as if you were sleeping. This allows you to see if you are comfortable on it. And if you have back problems, take even more time.” Of course, if you live with a partner, test it out together.

“The size, padding, firmness, whether it has memory foam or not, whether it is made of foam or springs… All of these criteria are subjective and depend on individual preferences,” continues the specialist. “Furthermore, consumers often think that the thicker a mattress is, the better it is. This is not necessarily true.”

Another important point to consider is that a large budget doesn’t always guarantee quality. “During our tests, there have been instances where a €600 mattress was better than one costing €2500.”

Should you choose a mattress with a summer side and a winter side? “If you are very sensitive to contact with the mattress, it can be interesting.” However, the main benefit is that it encourages flipping the mattress at least twice a year. “This prevents the padding from compressing over time. If you don’t turn it over for several years, even if it is durable, it will eventually sag in certain areas.”

Last but not least, it is important to check that the mattress has not been treated with chemical substances that are classified as harmful. “These chemicals are designed to combat harmful organisms, such as dust mites, for example, but these compounds can present dangers.”

Sumber:

– Que Choisir