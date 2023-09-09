In a groundbreaking test conducted by NASA almost a year ago, an asteroid was successfully smashed for the first time to determine if it was possible to redirect a potentially dangerous space rock. However, the same asteroid seems to be behaving oddly. Dimorphos, the space rock hit by NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) in September last year, has been slowing down unexpectedly since the collision.

Jonathan Swift, a math and science teacher at the Thacher School in California, and his team of student astronomers discovered that Dimorphos, which orbits around a larger near-Earth asteroid called Didymos, has been spinning at a consistently slower speed around Didymos compared to before the DART test.

The purpose of the DART test was to change Dimorphos’ trajectory, and NASA announced that it successfully achieved this, altering the asteroid’s orbit by half an hour. However, Swift and his team found that Dimorphos’ orbit has continued to slow down, which was an unexpected outcome. Most astronomers anticipated that the asteroid’s orbit would return to its original speed soon after the collision.

The change in Dimorphos’ orbit is significant, with a difference of 34 minutes compared to its original orbit speed. Although NASA had allowed for a margin of error of plus or minus two minutes, this result is still surprising. Various theories have been proposed to explain the orbit slowdown, including the possibility that the impact may have caused the asteroid’s orbit to tumble or become disengaged from the tidal forces of Didymos.

Swift and his students will be sharing their findings in a paper to be published by the American Astronomical Society. NASA is also expected to release a report on the latest update of the DART mission. These new discoveries and insights into the behavior of asteroids will contribute to our understanding of how to defend against potential asteroid threats.

Source: New Scientist, American Astronomical Society