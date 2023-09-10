Keajaiban Teks Langsung: Berinteraksi dengan Teks pada iPhone Anda

Have you ever come across some text that you wanted to interact with, but couldn’t? Well, with Apple’s Live Text feature, you can now turn any text into interactive text on your iPhone. Introduced in iOS 15, Live Text is available on iPhones as old as the iPhone XR/XS series.

Live Text allows you to copy and paste text from anywhere around you. Whether it’s a book, a restaurant menu, a road sign, or a poster, simply point your iPhone’s camera at the text, and you’ll be able to copy and paste it into other apps. But that’s not all—Live Text also enables you to place calls, compose emails, look up information, translate text, and share text using various options.

Not only can you copy text from real-time text sources, but you can also copy text from photos and videos saved in your Photos app. If you spot some text but don’t have time to deal with it at the moment, simply capture a photo and return to it later.

To enable Live Text on your iPhone, navigate to the Settings app, tap General, find Language & Region, and toggle on Live Text. This feature should already be enabled by default, but it’s worth checking if you can’t use it.

When using the Camera app, point it at the text you need to interact with, and a square button containing text will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen. From there, you can choose to copy text, select all text, look up suggestions on the web, translate text, search the web, or share the text via various options.

While Live Text can be used directly from the Camera app, it’s often more convenient to use it from the Photos app. After capturing a photo, open the Photos app, select the photo, and press the square button to highlight the text. Tap and hold on the desired text to copy it. You can then paste the text into other apps or Apple products where you’re signed in with the same Apple ID.

Live Text is not limited to just photos; it also works with videos in the Photos app. Additionally, if you come across text in images online, you can take a screenshot and use Live Text on it.

Live Text is not exclusive to iPhones. It is also available on iPads and Macs with newer hardware and the latest versions of iPadOS and macOS.

So, unleash the power of Live Text and interact with text in a whole new way on your Apple devices.

