Jepun Menguasai Hasil untuk Permainan Telefon Pintar Fate/Grand Order

Aniplex’s popular smartphone game, Fate/Grand Order, has earned over 1 trillion yen (approximately $7 billion USD) as of August 15, according to mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower. The majority of the game’s revenue, 81.1%, comes from Japan, followed by China at 8.1% and the United States at 5.8%. South Korea, Taiwan, and other territories make up the remaining percentages.

Fate/Grand Order celebrated its eighth anniversary in July and saw significant success during its anniversary event. It reached the top of the Apple App Store rankings for games for eight consecutive days from July 30 to August 15. During this period, the game surpassed other popular titles, including One Piece Treasure Cruise, to become the highest earner in Japan on both the App Store and Google Play.

According to Sensor Tower, the player demographics for Fate/Grand Order in Japan show that the age group of 25-34 makes up 38% of players, followed by the age group of 18-24 at 29%. Additionally, 24% of players spend between 1 and 10 hours per week playing the game, while 5% play more than 10 hours.

The Fate/Grand Order smartphone game was initially released in Japan in 2015 and later received an English release in the United States and Canada in 2017. Since its launch, the game has expanded beyond the digital realm, inspiring an arcade game, anime adaptations, manga adaptations, stage plays, and more.

In a similar success story, Sensor Tower previously reported that Cygames’ Uma Musume Pretty Derby smartphone game has earned over $2 billion.

Sources: Sensor Tower (Hideyuki Tsuji), 4Gamer (Akasaka)