Bakteria E. Coli Bioengineered Menjana Elektrik daripada Air Sisa

Scientists at EPFL have made a significant breakthrough in bioelectronics by bioengineering E. coli bacteria to produce electricity from wastewater. Unlike other microbes that naturally produce electricity, E. coli can grow on a wide range of sources, including wastewater. This novel approach has the potential to revolutionize waste management and energy production.

The researchers utilized a process called extracellular electron transfer (EET) to enhance the E. coli bacteria’s ability to generate electricity. Unlike previous methods that required specific chemicals, the bioengineered E. coli can produce electricity while metabolizing various organic substrates. This means that electricity can be generated from wastewater while simultaneously treating organic waste.

The feasibility of this technology was tested by collecting wastewater from a local brewery in Lausanne and directly applying the bioengineered E. coli to generate electricity. The experiment was successful, demonstrating the efficient capabilities of these “electric microbes” in producing electricity from organic waste.

The implications of this research extend beyond waste treatment. Engineered E. coli with the ability to generate electricity from different sources can be employed in various applications such as microbial fuel cells, electrosynthesis, and biosensing.

One of the advantages of using E. coli is its genetic adaptability, allowing it to be customized for specific environments and feedstocks. This versatility makes it a valuable tool for sustainable technology development.

Lead scientist Mohammed Mouhib from EPFL emphasized the significance of their work, stating that bioelectric microbes are expanding their potential in real-world applications, and this research has achieved a new record compared to previous advancements in the field.

This groundbreaking achievement in bioelectronics opens up new possibilities in waste management and energy production. The ability to generate electricity from wastewater while simultaneously treating organic waste has the potential to transform the way we approach these challenges. The versatility and adaptability of engineered E. coli make it an exciting tool for sustainable technology development.

Sumber:

– Representative Image (IANS)

– EPFL (École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne)