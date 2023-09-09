Gambaran Sebenar Sistem Suria Kita: Sistem Suria Model Skala Arizona

A sprawling new installation at the University of Arizona is aimed at providing a true representation of our solar system in all its vastness. The Arizona Scale Model Solar System is a collection of 10 informational signs spread across the university campus.

Each sign represents a planet or other celestial object, accurately placed to reflect its relative position in orbit around the sun. Covering over half a mile, the display takes approximately 10 minutes to walk from the sun to Neptune, representing a distance of almost 2.8 billion miles.

Lead by project lead Zarah Brown, a doctoral student at the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the signs not only provide information on the mass, diameter, surface gravity, and temperature of each solar system object, but also feature NASA images and artwork by James Keane, alumnus of the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

In addition to serving as an educational tool, the installation also pays tribute to the University of Arizona’s contributions to planetary science. At each stop on the solar system tour, visitors can learn about research conducted by the university related to the specific celestial object.

The project was not short of Tucson connections, according to Brown. She said, “It was harder to choose which ones to include.”

By creating an accurate and visually appealing representation of our solar system, the Arizona Scale Model Solar System aims to help people grasp the immense scales involved in astronomy. It serves as a testament to the ongoing research and exploration being conducted at the University of Arizona.

