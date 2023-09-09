Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Gambaran Sebenar Sistem Suria Kita: Sistem Suria Model Skala Arizona

ByGabriel Botha

September 9, 2023
Gambaran Sebenar Sistem Suria Kita: Sistem Suria Model Skala Arizona

A sprawling new installation at the University of Arizona is aimed at providing a true representation of our solar system in all its vastness. The Arizona Scale Model Solar System is a collection of 10 informational signs spread across the university campus.

Each sign represents a planet or other celestial object, accurately placed to reflect its relative position in orbit around the sun. Covering over half a mile, the display takes approximately 10 minutes to walk from the sun to Neptune, representing a distance of almost 2.8 billion miles.

Lead by project lead Zarah Brown, a doctoral student at the UA’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, the signs not only provide information on the mass, diameter, surface gravity, and temperature of each solar system object, but also feature NASA images and artwork by James Keane, alumnus of the Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

In addition to serving as an educational tool, the installation also pays tribute to the University of Arizona’s contributions to planetary science. At each stop on the solar system tour, visitors can learn about research conducted by the university related to the specific celestial object.

The project was not short of Tucson connections, according to Brown. She said, “It was harder to choose which ones to include.”

By creating an accurate and visually appealing representation of our solar system, the Arizona Scale Model Solar System aims to help people grasp the immense scales involved in astronomy. It serves as a testament to the ongoing research and exploration being conducted at the University of Arizona.

Sumber:
- Universiti Arizona
– NASA

By Gabriel Botha

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Hentikan iPhone 13 Mini: Penghujung Telefon Kompak?

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Western Digital Memperkenalkan SSD WD_Black SN770M untuk Konsol Permainan Mudah Alih

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Activision Mengumumkan Percubaan Berbilang Pemain MWII

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen