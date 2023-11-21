Harga SSD Mudah Alih Samsung T5 Evo: Kejutan Selamat Datang

While the Samsung T5 Evo portable SSDs have yet to make their debut in the US market, recent retail availability in China has revealed a pleasant surprise: significantly lower prices than originally anticipated. The 8TB model, which carried a suggested MSRP of $649, was spotted on sale at China’s jd.com for the equivalent of approximately $500. This discrepancy in pricing has us hopeful for more wallet-friendly options when these SSDs become available stateside.

After comparing the MSRPs and China prices for the Samsung T5 Evo series, it is important to note that these converted prices may not directly reflect what we can expect for US retail availability. However, they provide a helpful benchmark for comparison. Additionally, with the ongoing Black Friday sales, it’s reasonable to speculate that the prices could potentially drop even further.

An interesting point of comparison is the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, which launched with an MSRP of $354.99. Currently, this SSD is available on Amazon for just $249.99, illustrating a significant gap between suggested and actual pricing. Given this trend, it is plausible to expect a similar price reduction for the Samsung T5 Evo 8TB, potentially bringing it down to around $445 rather than the initial $650.

It’s clear that the proposed MSRPs for the Samsung T5 Evo series are out of sync, especially when compared to higher-tier portable SSDs from Samsung’s own lineup. For instance, the Samsung SSD T7 2TB, which offers faster performance, can already be purchased for approximately $135. The ruggedized IP65-rated Samsung T7 Shield 2TB is even more affordable at around $120, with the 4TB model priced at $200. These alternatives, equipped with TLC NAND, outperform the T5 Evo in terms of speed and overall superiority.

These examples, along with others, demonstrate that Samsung and its retail partners will struggle to justify charging premium prices for lower-tier components. While the T5 Evo series boasts the advantage of providing 8TB of storage in a compact and convenient device, it will need to find a balance between price and performance to entice consumers.

Soalan Lazim

Q: Can we expect the Samsung T5 Evo portable SSDs to be priced similarly in the US as they are in China?

A: The prices observed in China are not necessarily indicative of what we can expect in the US. However, they do offer a reference point for potential pricing comparisons.

Q: Are there any ongoing deals or discounts for portable SSDs, specifically the Samsung T5 Evo series?

A: During Black Friday sales, it is common to find discounts on various electronic products, including portable SSDs. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any deals that may further reduce the prices of the Samsung T5 Evo series.

Q: What advantages does the Samsung T5 Evo series have over other portable SSDs in the market?

A: The most significant advantage of the Samsung T5 Evo series is its large storage capacity. The 8TB model provides ample space in a compact and portable form factor, catering to users who require extensive storage capabilities.