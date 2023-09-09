According to recent rumors, Nintendo is said to be working on a prototype VR headset with the involvement of Google. While there aren’t many details available, it is suggested that the headset won’t be an exclusive accessory for the Nintendo Switch.

The rumor emerged from Nash Weedle, who has previously provided accurate leaks, and claims that Nintendo is testing micro-LED displays for a standalone mixed-reality headset intended for home use. These displays are reportedly provided by Raxium, a company acquired by Google last year. The use of micro-LED displays would make the device cost-effective and energy-efficient, eliminating the need to connect it to a console.

There has been speculation that Google’s involvement, although indirect, could potentially lead to the launch of its rumored XR operating system. It is worth noting that Google has reportedly abandoned its own XR headset.

While the rumor is still thin, Weedle’s past accuracy in predicting the release of Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch gives some credit to this claim. Additionally, Nintendo has a history of exploring different forms and media for gaming, including the Virtual Boy 3D console in 1995 and the more recent Labo VR Kit for the Switch.

If the rumor is true, a Nintendo VR headset could potentially provide competition for recreational products like the Meta Quest. Fans can also imagine immersive experiences in popular Nintendo franchises like Pokémon Snap, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda.

Overall, while concrete information is scarce, the possibility of a Nintendo VR headset with Google’s involvement has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

Sumber:

– Nash Weedle

– Raxium

– Nintendo Labo VR Kit