Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Permainan Rockstar Memfokuskan pada GTA VI, Meninggalkan Projek Lain Ditahan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 10, 2023
Permainan Rockstar Memfokuskan pada GTA VI, Meninggalkan Projek Lain Ditahan

Rockstar Games has shifted its entire focus onto one project – GTA VI, leaving fans disappointed as other long-awaited remakes and updates are put on hold. The immense scope and scale of the next Grand Theft Auto installment have compelled the game studio to channel all its efforts into the development of GTA VI.

One of the casualties of this decision is the highly anticipated new-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2. Fans have longed for a 60fps update for the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but Rockstar has apparently abandoned this project in favor of GTA VI. The absence of any official announcement regarding the update has left enthusiasts disheartened, as it represents a missed opportunity to enhance one of the most visually stunning open worlds in gaming.

Insider information from Tez2, a reliable source within the gaming community, indicates that the Red Dead Redemption 2 port and plans for an Enhanced Rockstar Editor were indeed in progress. However, these endeavors have since been canceled or halted to prioritize the development of GTA VI.

While the anticipation for GTA VI is undoubtedly immense, the decision to sideline other projects has left fans longing for the visual upgrade that a new-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 would bring. The pain of not being able to experience Arthur Morgan’s adventures at 60fps is lamented by many.

As of now, Rockstar Games remains dedicated to the development of GTA VI, and details about the game’s release and features are eagerly awaited by fans.

Sumber:
– Tez2, gaming insider

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Hentikan iPhone 13 Mini: Penghujung Telefon Kompak?

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Western Digital Memperkenalkan SSD WD_Black SN770M untuk Konsol Permainan Mudah Alih

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Activision Mengumumkan Percubaan Berbilang Pemain MWII

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen