Permainan Rockstar Memfokuskan pada GTA VI, Meninggalkan Projek Lain Ditahan

Rockstar Games has shifted its entire focus onto one project – GTA VI, leaving fans disappointed as other long-awaited remakes and updates are put on hold. The immense scope and scale of the next Grand Theft Auto installment have compelled the game studio to channel all its efforts into the development of GTA VI.

One of the casualties of this decision is the highly anticipated new-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2. Fans have longed for a 60fps update for the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but Rockstar has apparently abandoned this project in favor of GTA VI. The absence of any official announcement regarding the update has left enthusiasts disheartened, as it represents a missed opportunity to enhance one of the most visually stunning open worlds in gaming.

Insider information from Tez2, a reliable source within the gaming community, indicates that the Red Dead Redemption 2 port and plans for an Enhanced Rockstar Editor were indeed in progress. However, these endeavors have since been canceled or halted to prioritize the development of GTA VI.

While the anticipation for GTA VI is undoubtedly immense, the decision to sideline other projects has left fans longing for the visual upgrade that a new-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 would bring. The pain of not being able to experience Arthur Morgan’s adventures at 60fps is lamented by many.

As of now, Rockstar Games remains dedicated to the development of GTA VI, and details about the game’s release and features are eagerly awaited by fans.

