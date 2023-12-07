Restoran Ikon Lancaster County dan Petting Zoo Untuk Dijual

Summary: After more than five decades in operation, the beloved Pretzel Hut in Lancaster County is now on the market. The property, which includes a sizeable petting zoo and a popular eatery, has been listed for sale at $850,000.

In a surprising turn of events, the Pretzel Hut, a cherished landmark in Lancaster County, has been put up for sale. This iconic establishment, which has been delighting visitors for over 50 years, is now seeking new ownership.

Situated on a vast property at 2224 Furnace Hills Pike, the Pretzel Hut boasts a sprawling petting zoo occupying five acres of wooded land. Alongside the petting zoo, the property also houses a charming eatery spanning 2,277 square feet. Outdoors, patrons can enjoy their meals at one of 20 picnic tables, while indoors, there are an additional 45 seats available.

Convenience is not compromised at this extraordinary location, as the property offers ample parking space to accommodate 45 to 50 vehicles.

Built in 1967, the Pretzel Hut has stood the test of time and remains in impeccable condition. The eatery, known for its mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, ice cream, soda, and, of course, pretzels, served as the heart and soul of the establishment.

Howard Hanna Real Estate is handling the sale of this one-of-a-kind property, with Tommy Long as the listing agent. Potential buyers with a passion for preserving Lancaster County’s rich heritage will surely recognize the incredible opportunity that awaits at the Pretzel Hut.

Stay tuned for further updates on the future of this cherished establishment as more information becomes available. The Pretzel Hut preserves a piece of history just waiting for its next chapter to unfold.