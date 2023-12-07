Mercedes 190E Tersuai: Restomod Jerman Beastly

In the world of European classics, a numbers-matching Mercedes 190E with a Cosworth engine is considered the epitome of perfection. However, purists may raise their eyebrows at the sight of a modified version, particularly one found in Central New York. This particular Mercedes 190E has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation, with its original powertrain replaced by the beating heart of a second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor – the EcoBoost V6.

This stunning restomod creation is the brainchild of Dom Tucci, owner of Tucci Hot Rods in Marcy, New York. Known for their expertise in customizing Fords, Tucci and his team have successfully tackled projects involving Mustangs, Broncos, and even an off-road conversion of the EcoSport econo-box. However, with the Mercedes 190E, they aimed to step out of their comfort zone and explore new possibilities.

Gone are the factory-fitted M102 straight-four or M103 straight-six engines. In their place sits the modified EcoBoost V6, boosted by two BorgWarner EFT6758 turbochargers that can handle over 30psi of boost pressure. This monstrous engine is capable of delivering an estimated 700 horsepower to the tires, making the original 190 Cosworth seem sluggish in comparison.

To handle this immense power, Tucci Hot Rods has equipped the car with a Bowler-Tremec TKX Carbon Edition five-speed manual gearbox, complemented by a twin-plate clutch kit from Advanced Clutch Technology. The rear end features a Subaru STI differential with custom-fabricated axles, ensuring optimal performance on the road.

With front suspension adapted from SN95 Mustangs, complete with Wilwood Wuperlite four-piston calipers and 13-inch rotors, this restomod is ready to conquer corners with ease. Its abundance of horsepower also means it has the potential to induce thrilling drifts, leaving its rear tires on the edge of explosion.

Hats off to Tucci Hot Rods for creating one of the most formidable German restomods seen in the US for years. This customized Mercedes 190E is a testament to their skill, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and breathing new life into a classic vehicle.