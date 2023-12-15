Pertahanan Renjer Menanti Kepulangan K'Andre Miller

Summary: The New York Rangers are relying on defenseman Adam Fox to step up his game in the absence of K’Andre Miller. After a 10-game absence, Fox returned to the ice on November 29 and had his best performance yet in the recent game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Paired with Ryan Lindgren, Fox dominated his matchup against the Maple Leafs’ top line. Despite the Rangers’ recent decline, Fox’s strong play offers hope for the team’s struggling defense.

The Rangers have been dealing with a state of flux on the defensive end due to Miller’s uncertain status and the team’s recent decline. Fox’s return to form couldn’t come at a better time. The Rangers need him to be the player he was last season when he won the Norris Trophy and was consistently one of the best defensemen in the league.

In Tuesday’s game against the Maple Leafs, the Fox-Lindgren pairing had a staggering edge in shot attempts, shots, scoring chances, and high-danger chances. They were dominant in their matchup and limited the Maple Leafs’ scoring opportunities. Head coach Peter Laviolette praised Fox for his offensive instincts and elite ability to make plays.

While the Jones-Schneider duo has struggled at times, Laviolette believes that they have been victims of bad luck. Despite decent peripheral numbers, the pair has been on the ice for more goals against than for. Laviolette sees potential in the young defensemen and believes they can improve their goal differential.

The Rangers will have to wait for Miller’s return to solidify their defensive lineup. In the meantime, they will rely on Fox and Lindgren to anchor the defense and provide stability. If Fox can continue to perform at a high level, it will greatly benefit the team as they try to turn their season around. The Rangers need their defense to step up, and Fox’s recent performance shows that he is up to the task.