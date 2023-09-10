Versi Roket Atlas V Paling Berkuasa Berjaya Melancarkan Misi Keselamatan Negara

The most powerful version of United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket took off from Cape Canaveral on Sunday morning, carrying out a national security mission for the U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office. The launch was rescheduled from Saturday due to a prelaunch issue, but proceeded smoothly the following day.

The 196-foot rocket, known as the 551 configuration, lifted off at 8:47 a.m. EDT on Sunday, carrying the SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 payloads to geosynchronous orbit. These payloads are part of the Space Force’s SILENTBARKER satellite constellation network, which aims to enhance space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking capabilities.

SILENTBARKER is designed to detect and monitor space objects, providing early warnings of potential threats to high-value assets in geosynchronous orbit. To reach this orbit, the Atlas V rocket utilized its most powerful variation, boasting 2.3 million pounds of thrust generated by one main engine and five solid rocket boosters.

This launch marked the 48th mission from Florida’s Space Coast this year and the 18th and final National Reconnaissance Office mission for ULA aboard an Atlas V rocket. ULA will now shift national security missions to its next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket, with the debut test flight expected to take place before the end of this year.

The next rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast is expected to be another Falcon 9 Starlink mission by SpaceX, though the exact date is yet to be confirmed. This mission will deploy more of SpaceX’s internet-beaming satellites and is scheduled to take place from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

For up-to-date information on Florida launches, stay tuned to FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team coverage.