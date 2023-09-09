Memperkenalkan Mikrofon Karaoke Wayarles Portronics Dash 2 dengan Pembesar Suara Terbina Dalam

If you’re a fan of karaoke, then having your own karaoke mic is a must-have device that guarantees endless fun. Portronics has recently unveiled their latest offering, the “Dash 2 Wireless Karaoke Mic with Built-In Speakers”. This innovative mic is now available for a discounted price of approximately Rs 3,999 in India through various online and offline stores, including the company’s official website along with Amazon India and Flipkart.

What sets the Portronics Dash 2 apart is its advanced audio technology, delivering crystal-clear sound and prioritizing the user’s voice through superior noise cancellation. This ensures that your singing is the star of the show. Plus, the mic offers a range of exciting features in one compact package.

With the Portronics Dash 2, you not only get a karaoke mic, but also a Bluetooth speaker, loudspeaker, recorder, voice changer, and even a nightlight. Its versatility makes it perfect for a variety of occasions, such as car karaoke, classroom activities, speeches, and home parties.

In addition to its impressive functionalities, the Portronics Dash 2 also boasts multiple RGB light modes, adding a vibrant and visually captivating element to your karaoke experience. It offers various voice modes, including speech mode, karaoke mode, professional mode, and original mode, allowing you to customize your performance to suit different settings and moods.

The mic supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth v5.3, FM transmitter, AUX cable, and wired headphone input. Whether you want to connect it to your smartphone, tablet, or other compatible devices, the Portronics Dash 2 makes it easy to enjoy your favorite tunes and sing along to your heart’s content.

With up to 10 hours of playback time and the convenience of USB-C charging, the Portronics Dash 2 ensures that the party never stops. You can fully charge the mic in just three hours, ensuring that you’re always ready for impromptu karaoke sessions with friends and family.

Sumber:

Portronics: http://www.portronics.com/

Amazon India: https://www.amazon.in/

Flipkart: https://www.flipkart.com/