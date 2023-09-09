Mikrofon Karaoke Tanpa Wayar DASH 2: Mentakrifkan Semula Pengalaman Karaoke

Portronics, a leading player in the portable electronics and consumer electronics market, is proud to introduce its latest innovation – the DASH 2 Wireless Karaoke Mic with Built-in Speakers. This state-of-the-art wireless karaoke microphone revolutionizes the karaoke experience by seamlessly integrating powerful speakers, allowing users to enjoy karaoke anytime and anywhere.

One of the standout features of the DASH 2 is its crystal-clear audio quality. With advanced audio technology and superior noise-cancellation technology, this microphone ensures that your voice takes center stage while delivering pristine sound worthy of professional stages. Whether you’re performing or part of the audience, the DASH 2 enhances the karaoke experience with its exceptional sound projection.

The DASH 2 also boasts a sleek and stylish design that combines functionality with aesthetics. This 5-in-1 portable wireless karaoke microphone not only functions as a microphone but also as a Bluetooth speaker, loudspeaker, recorder, voice changer, and nightlight. With multiple sound modes available, such as speech mode, karaoke mode, professional mode, and original mode, the DASH 2 caters to various occasions, from car karaoke to classroom speeches and home parties.

With the DASH 2, karaoke becomes accessible anytime, anywhere. The integrated speakers eliminate the need for additional equipment, transforming any gathering or casual get-together into a lively karaoke session. To elevate the ambience, the DASH 2 features multiple RGB lighting modes, adding a splash of color and creating the perfect atmosphere for your performance.

Connectivity is seamless with the DASH 2, ensuring you can enjoy karaoke without limitations. Compatible with a wide range of devices and platforms, this microphone offers Bluetooth 5.3, FM transmitter, AUX cable, and wired headphone input options. Additionally, the Duet Mode (TWS) allows you to pair two mics for an unforgettable duet experience.

Designed for convenience, the DASH 2 eliminates the hassle of wires and complex setups. Its wireless connectivity enables easy connection to smartphones, tablets, or other compatible devices. With up to 10 hours of battery life and USB C fast charging, you can sing to your heart’s content without worrying about losing power. The DASH 2 ensures that the karaoke party never stops.

The Portronics DASH 2 is available for purchase at a discounted price of INR 3,699, with a 12-month warranty. You can buy this innovative karaoke mic from the Portronics official website, as well as popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon.in and Flipkart.com.

