Who Will Be Your Main Pick in Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

The upcoming game, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, is set to continue the tradition of multiplayer platforming in the Super Mario universe. With a vast roster of characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, and various others, Nintendo is eager to know which character fans will choose first when the game is released on the Switch next month.

In a recent poll conducted by Nintendo on social media, fans were asked to vote for their top pick in the game. Similarly, we at Nintendo Life wanted to find out who our community prefers as the primary character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. We included a poll and invited our readers to share their reasons behind their choice.

The results of our poll so far reveal that Mario is the leading choice, with 34% of the votes. Luigi follows behind at 18%, while Daisy and Peach secure 17% and 5% respectively. Other characters, such as Toad, Yoshi, Nabbit, and the different colored Yoshis, also received a small percentage of the votes.

Interestingly, it was mentioned that Yoshis and Nabbit have unique abilities in the game. They are immune to damage but do not transform when acquiring power-ups. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Daisy is a fully playable character in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet, or if you’re planning to choose randomly, there’s still time to participate in our poll and let us know your preferred character in the upcoming game. Feel free to share your reasons in the comments below as well!

