Tinjauan Lensa Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Makro Mark 2

This hands-on user review explores the Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Macro Mark 2 lens available in Canon RF mount. While this review does not focus on technical optical quality, it provides valuable insights into the lens’s user experience.

The lens arrives in a well-padded package, with the lens, a microfiber cleaning cloth, and a Focus Wrench included. The lens itself feels solid and well-built, with clearly visible focus and f-stop scales. However, both the focusing and f-stop rings are stiff and challenging to turn, with the focus wrench provided to assist with rotation.

There were no instructions or paperwork included, but the specifications can be found on the Pergear website. The lens is available in various mounts and can be purchased from Amazon at a discounted price using a provided link.

When mounted on a camera, the lens’s metal construction adds noticeable weight compared to other lenses. Manual focusing can be difficult due to the stiff focusing ring, making tripod usage preferable. The aperture ring rotates smoothly without click stops.

One issue encountered was the inability to release the shutter when the lens was first mounted. This was due to the need to change certain camera settings to allow for shutter release without a recognized lens. This issue has been experienced with other lenses as well.

To compensate for the lack of transmitted information from the lens, a controlled workflow is necessary. This includes recording lens-to-subject distance, focus ring position, f-stop settings, and frame numbers for each photograph taken. A Lightroom plugin, LensTagger, can assist in adding the lens and f-stop information to images.

Testing the lens’s macro photography performance was done using a Canon R7 camera with a sturdy tripod, macro focusing rail, and LED light panels as needed. Handheld shots proved challenging due to the stiff focusing ring and lack of focusing aid. The main tests were conducted on a tripod, focusing on close-up and macro photography.

While shooting macro photography, the lens’s stiff focus ring and the shallow depth of field at close focus distance presented difficulties. The use of a tripod and a focusing rail did not significantly improve the user experience.

In conclusion, the Pergear 60mm f/2.8 Macro Mark 2 lens offers a solid build and clear scales but suffers from a stiff focus ring. It requires a controlled workflow and careful adjustment when shooting macro photography. However, it may still prove suitable for portraits and other close-up photography.

Source Article: Personal review and experience by the author.