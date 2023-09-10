As the pumpkin spice invasion signals the arrival of fall, it’s the perfect time to cozy up and enjoy some virtual harvests in our favorite farming sims. Over the past decade, farming sims have gained immense popularity, with a wide variety of games being released in the genre each year. These games have even started to influence other franchises, with titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy XIV incorporating farming elements into their gameplay.

Farming sims can encompass a range of activities, from literal farming to item crafting and social interactions with NPCs. This genre has loose definitions and offers broad horizons for players to explore.

Here are our top picks for the best farming sims to play this fall:

1. Penyeberangan Haiwan: Horizon Baru

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was already hailed as one of the best farming sims before the addition of actual farming elements to the game. With its focus on building up an island community and customizing your home, it captured the hearts of players. The introduction of a robust crafting system brought it closer to the farming genre, allowing players to make and customize furniture items. The recent 2.0 update expanded the gameplay with crops and cooking. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a cultural phenomenon, selling over 42 million copies and drawing new players to the series.

2. Kilang Rune 4 Istimewa

Rune Factory 4 Special combines farming with RPG elements, offering a unique gameplay experience. This spinoff of the Harvest Moon series places a strong emphasis on character development, battles, and monster befriending. With its focus on romance and expanded content, Rune Factory 4 Special is a great choice for those seeking more RPG elements in their farming sims.

3. Ladang Fae

Fae Farm, developed by Canadian studio Phoenix Labs, stands out with its whimsical and magical tone. The game features unique player models and a storybook feel, creating a charming and engaging experience. Fae Farm also includes quality-of-life features that enhance gameplay, making it one of the most fresh and original farming sims in recent years.

4. Kisah Musim: Kawan Mineral Town

Harvest Moon, known as Story of Seasons in recent years, has been a staple franchise in the farming sim genre. The re-release of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town offers an updated and improved experience for players. With its simple yet captivating gameplay and the ability to choose from multiple avatar options and romantic partners regardless of gender, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town remains a top contender in the genre.

Fall is the perfect time to dive into the world of farming sims and experience the joy of virtual harvests. Whether you prefer a relaxing island getaway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons or a magical adventure in Fae Farm, these games offer a delightful and immersive experience.

Definisi:

– Farming sims: Video games that simulate farming activities, often combined with elements of crafting, social interaction, and storytelling.

– NPCs: Non-playable characters, controlled by the game’s AI, that players can interact with.

– RPG: Role-playing game, a genre of video games where players assume the role of a character and engage in quests, battles, and character development.

