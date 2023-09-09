OnePlus 9RT Menerima Kemas Kini OxygenOS untuk Penambahbaikan Sistem

The OnePlus 9RT flagship smartphone is receiving a new OxygenOS update, aimed at bringing system improvements to the device. The update, labeled OxygenOS 13.1.0.591, is currently being rolled out exclusively for Indian users of the smartphone.

OnePlus has adopted a new OTA version format for this update, with a firmware version of MT2111_13.1.0.591(EX01). The update focuses on enhancing the overall system stability of the OnePlus 9RT.

The rollout of the update has already begun, with some Indian users having already received it. OnePlus plans to conduct a broad rollout soon, ensuring that more users can benefit from the system improvements. Users will be notified of the update’s availability via the “System Updates” section in their device’s settings.

In case users encounter any issues or bugs after installing the update, OnePlus encourages them to provide feedback. Indian users can submit their feedback by dialing “*#800#” on the Google Dialer and filling out the relevant information in the pop-up menu.

The OnePlus 9RT is a powerful smartphone with impressive specifications. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM options, and 128GB/256GB storage options. The device features a vibrant 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple camera setup on the rear consists of a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera offers a 16MP resolution for capturing selfies.

With a 4500mAh battery, the OnePlus 9RT provides a reliable power source for extended usage. Additionally, it supports 65W wired fast charging, ensuring quick recharging times.

The OnePlus 9RT is available in three color variants: Hacker Black, Nano Silver, and Blue.

Overall, with the new OxygenOS update, OnePlus aims to enhance the performance and stability of the OnePlus 9RT, providing users with an optimized smartphone experience.

