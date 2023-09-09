Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

OnePlus 9RT Menerima Kemas Kini OxygenOS untuk Penambahbaikan Sistem

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 9, 2023
OnePlus 9RT Menerima Kemas Kini OxygenOS untuk Penambahbaikan Sistem

The OnePlus 9RT flagship smartphone is receiving a new OxygenOS update, aimed at bringing system improvements to the device. The update, labeled OxygenOS 13.1.0.591, is currently being rolled out exclusively for Indian users of the smartphone.

OnePlus has adopted a new OTA version format for this update, with a firmware version of MT2111_13.1.0.591(EX01). The update focuses on enhancing the overall system stability of the OnePlus 9RT.

The rollout of the update has already begun, with some Indian users having already received it. OnePlus plans to conduct a broad rollout soon, ensuring that more users can benefit from the system improvements. Users will be notified of the update’s availability via the “System Updates” section in their device’s settings.

In case users encounter any issues or bugs after installing the update, OnePlus encourages them to provide feedback. Indian users can submit their feedback by dialing “*#800#” on the Google Dialer and filling out the relevant information in the pop-up menu.

The OnePlus 9RT is a powerful smartphone with impressive specifications. It boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, 8GB/12GB RAM options, and 128GB/256GB storage options. The device features a vibrant 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple camera setup on the rear consists of a 50MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera offers a 16MP resolution for capturing selfies.

With a 4500mAh battery, the OnePlus 9RT provides a reliable power source for extended usage. Additionally, it supports 65W wired fast charging, ensuring quick recharging times.

The OnePlus 9RT is available in three color variants: Hacker Black, Nano Silver, and Blue.

Overall, with the new OxygenOS update, OnePlus aims to enhance the performance and stability of the OnePlus 9RT, providing users with an optimized smartphone experience.

Sumber:
– OxygenOS 13.1.0.591 update for OnePlus 9RT
– OnePlus 9RT specifications

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Berita

Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Hentikan iPhone 13 Mini: Penghujung Telefon Kompak?

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Western Digital Memperkenalkan SSD WD_Black SN770M untuk Konsol Permainan Mudah Alih

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Activision Mengumumkan Percubaan Berbilang Pemain MWII

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen